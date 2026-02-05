Gold Mine temporarily closes for remodel and expansion in Spring Valley

Gold Mine in Spring Valley will close through Wednesday, Feb. 19, for a remodel and expansion. (Shaw Local News Network)

Gold Mine in Spring Valley will close through Wednesday, Feb. 19, for a remodel and expansion.

The restaurant at 204 E. St. Paul St. will reopen with normal hours starting Feb. 19, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

“We’ll be back open with normal hours starting February 19th, and we can’t wait to welcome you into our refreshed space,” the post said. “Thank you so much for your patience, love, and continued support — exciting things are coming!”

