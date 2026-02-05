Blue Margaritas opens second Illinois Valley location in Princeton

A Blue Margaritas Restaurant will be opening in Princeton at 105 Ave Road. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Blue Margaritas opened on Wednesday at 105 Ace Road in Princeton.

The restaurant specializes in traditional Mexican dishes inspired by cuisine from different regions of Mexico, according to its website.

Blue Margaritas opened its first Illinois Valley location in Oglesby in June 2023. The chain also operates locations in Germantown Hills, Peoria, Springfield and Washington.

The company was established in 2015.

For more information, visit bluemargaritas.com or find Blue Margaritas Mexican Bar & Grill Princeton on Facebook.

