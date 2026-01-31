La Salle man charged with arson, home repair fraud

A La Salle man was arrested on La Salle County warrants for arson and home repair fraud.

Kevin A. Delhotal, 37, was arrested Thursday in Peoria by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, La Salle police said in a Friday press release.

Delhotal was also picked up on a Putnam County warrant for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated battery.

Arson and home repair fraud are Class 2 felonies carrying prison sentences of three to seven years.

The warrant follows an investigation by the La Salle Police Department’s detective division into a residential fire that occurred on July 1, 2025, at 634 Union St., La Salle.

During the investigation, it was determined that Delhotal, who resided at the residence, intentionally started the fire. The La Salle Police Department Detective Division was assisted in the investigation by the LaSalle Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The home repair fraud charge follows an investigation by the Peru Police Department’s detective division into activities reported in June of 2025.

Court dates are pending in La Salle County Circuit Court.