Ottawa Pirate Poms, Fieldcrest dance team qualify for IHSA State

The Ottawa Pirate Poms competitive dance team placed fifth in the Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional on Saturday with a team score of 82.47, qualifying for this coming weekend's IHSA State Meet in Bloomington. The squad, coached by Alaina Weatherford and Leah Kuhn, includes (left to right): in front – Makenzee Rausch, Maddie Anderson, Maddyn Johnson, Sierra Harmon, Analia Purcell, Piper Coglianese and Rudi Fleck; middle row – Hadley Byrd, Maya Martin, Addison Landers, Peyton Richards, Ryann Lee and Nevaeh Sholders; and in back – Mia Lowe, Aubrey Maubach, Sophia Hart, Madi Theissen, Charli Stoudt, Finley Gross and Michaela Flashing. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Fieldcrest's competitive dance team placed sixth in the Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional on Saturday with a team score of 79.93, qualifying for this coming weekend's IHSA State Meet in Bloomington. The state-bound Fieldcrest squad includes (left to right): in front – Kye Castrejon, Alannah Halley and Clair Angelos; middle row – Alyssa Hymbaugh, Devanhy Mendez and Gracie Rhodes; and in back – coach Natalie Fortner, Khloe Barisch and coach Tina Fortner. (Provided by Fieldcrest High School)

