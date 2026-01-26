Shaw Local

Schools across Illinois Valley announce closures, delays due to extreme cold

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills force Monday schedule changes

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures, shifts to e-learning or delays on Monday due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast for the region. (Scott Anderson)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures, shifts to e-learning or delays on Monday due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast for the region.

School Closures and Schedule Changes:

Two-Hour Delays:

  • Hall High School (doors open and breakfast served at 9:15 a.m.)
  • Princeton High School
  • Bureau Valley Schools
  • Spring Valley CCSD #99
  • Ladd School District

10 a.m. Start Times:

E-Learning:

  • Marquette Academy
  • Streator High School
  • Streator Elementary
  • Marseilles Elementary
  • Woodland High School
  • Fieldcrest School District

Closed:

  • Grand Ridge
  • Holy Trinity Lutheran Preschool
  • La Salle- Peru Christian School

Additional closures and schedule changes will be announced as they are confirmed.

Maribeth M. Wilson

