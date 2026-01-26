Schools across Illinois Valley announce closures, delays due to extreme cold

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures, shifts to e-learning or delays on Monday due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast for the region. (Scott Anderson)

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures, shifts to e-learning or delays on Monday due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast for the region.

School Closures and Schedule Changes:

Two-Hour Delays:

Hall High School (doors open and breakfast served at 9:15 a.m.)

Princeton High School

Bureau Valley Schools

Spring Valley CCSD #99

Ladd School District

10 a.m. Start Times:

Princeton Elementary School District 115

DePue Schools

Ohio Schools

Illinois Valley Community College Oglesby and Ottawa centers

E-Learning:

Marquette Academy

Streator High School

Streator Elementary

Marseilles Elementary

Woodland High School

Fieldcrest School District

Closed:

Grand Ridge

Holy Trinity Lutheran Preschool

La Salle- Peru Christian School

Additional closures and schedule changes will be announced as they are confirmed.