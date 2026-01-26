Driver hurt after crashing into Ottawa gas station

An Ottawa motorist was injured Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, when her vehicle struck the north-facing side of the BP station on East Norris Drive, Ottawa. The damaged portion is covered in plywood behind the orange pylon. (Tom Collins)

An Ottawa woman was injured after her vehicle struck the BP service station on Saturday afternoon.

The Ottawa Police Department said in a Monday news release that officers responded at 4:53 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of East Norris Drive for a traffic crash involving a vehicle that had been driven into a building.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a silver Chevrolet that struck the front of BP, 403 East Norris Drive.

“The initial investigation showed the Chevrolet collided with a vehicle in the parking lot in the 500 block of East Norris Drive before crossing Riale Street and striking the building,” police said. “The crash caused extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the business.”

The driver of the Chevrolet, 46-year-old Nicole L. Konopinski of Ottawa, was evaluated by Ottawa Fire Department medics and transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. Konopinski was cited for failure to yield – exiting a private drive.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said, and further charges may be issued at a later date.