The Times area prep sports schedule for January 25-31

Earlville's Jonathan Anderson looks to pass the ball over the top of Marquette's Slayden Cassel during the Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off. (Scott Anderson)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, January 26

Boys basketball: DePue at Flanagan-Cornell, 6:45 p.m.; Earlville at Parkview Christian, Newark at Morris, Genoa-Kingston at Somonauk, 7 p.m.; Tri-County Conference Tournament (Putnam Co.) – Putnam Co./Henry-Sen. winner vs. #1 Woodland 5:30 p.m., Lowpoint-Washburn/Midland winner vs. #2 Marquette 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Earlville at Parkview Christian, Gardner-S. Wilmington at Newark, 5:30 p.m.; Lexington at Fieldcrest, 6 p.m.; Manteno at Streator, FCW at Tri-Valley, 6:45 p.m.; Ottawa at Sandwich, Winnebago at Seneca, Somonauk/Leland at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: Sycamore at Ottawa (Dettore’s Town), 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Streator, Somonauk/Leland at Mendota, 5 p.m.; St. Bede at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 27

Boys basketball: Ottawa at Kewanee, 5:30 p.m.; Manteno at Streator, Flanagan-Cornell at Tri-Valley, Plano at Sandwich, 6:45 p.m.; Lexington at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.; Tri-County Conference Tournament (Putnam Co.) – #6 Roanoke-Benson vs. #3 Seneca 5:30 p.m., #5 Dwight vs. #4 St. Bede, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Plano at Newark, 5:30 p.m.; Serena at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: St. Bede at Streator (Streator Elks), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 28

Boys basketball: East Peoria at Streator, Plano at Serena, 7 p.m.; Tri-County Conference Tournament (Putnam Co.) – championship semifinals: 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: FCW at Tri-Point, Harvard at Sandwich, 6:45 p.m.; Kaneland at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: Ottawa at Streator (Streator Elks), 4 p.m.

Thursday, January 29

Boys basketball: Gardner-S. Wilmington at Newark, 7 p.m.; Tri-County Conference Tournament (Putnam Co.) – 9th-place: 5 p.m., consolation semifinals: 6:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Girls basketball: Marquette at Wethersfield, Earlville at IMSA, Somonauk/Leland at Serena, 5:30 p.m.; Streator at Reed-Custer, Heyworth at FCW, 6:45 p.m.; Seneca at Dwight, El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: Ottawa at Rochelle, 4 p.m.

Friday, January 30

Boys basketball: Heyworth at Flanagan-Cornell, Sandwich at Johnsburg, 6:45 p.m.; El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest, Leland at Earlville, Serena at Indian Creek, Newark at DePue, IMSA at Somonauk, Ottawa at Rochelle, 7 p.m.; Tri-County Conference Tournament (Putnam Co.) – consolation: 5 p.m., 3rd-place: 6:30 p.m., championship: 8 p.m.

Girls basketball: Peotone at Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Competitive dance: IHSA State Finals (Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington)

Saturday, January 31

Boys basketball: Streator at Morton, 3:30 p.m.; Marmion at Ottawa, 6 p.m.; Little Ten Conference Tournament (Somonauk) – TBD

Girls basketball: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, 2:30 p.m.; Marquette, Seneca in Seneca Shootout

Boys wrestling: Morris, Ottawa, Streator in 2A Morris Regional; Marquette, St. Bede, Sandwich, Somonauk in 1A Princeton Regional; Dwight, Seneca in 1A Coal City Regional

Competitive cheer: Oswego Sectional – Ottawa, La Salle-Peru, Morris, Streator, Sandwich, Somonauk