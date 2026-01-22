Streator drug suspect faces up to 30 years in blind plea

A Streator man is headed to prison for up to 30 years after pleading guilty Thursday to possessing cocaine – and to jumping out of a squad car after police picked him up.

Derek Hornick, 47, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of escape.

However, attorneys advised Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni that they reached an agreed sentence to be revealed at an April 9 hearing.

Hornick will have an opportunity to address the judge at the April hearing.

His legal troubles began when police seized at least 15 grams of cocaine on Aug. 27. He was granted pre-trial release and later placed on GPS monitoring.

After a pair of GPS violations in October and November, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Hornick was picked up on Nov. 9 and then incurred the escape charge for jumping out of a moving squad car. Ottawa police ordered him to stop and then Tased him.