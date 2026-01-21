Shaw Local

Federal funding to expand Mendota Health Center services

Community Project Funding to support rural health care in the area

An aerial view of the Mendota water tower looking west at the intersection of Interstate 39 and U.S. Route 34 on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Mendota.

Community Health Partnership of Illinois will receive funding from the federal government to help expand the Mendota Health Center. (Scott Anderson)

By Mathias Woerner

Community Health Partnership of Illinois will receive funding from the federal government to help expand the Mendota Health Center.

The project, “Strengthening Rural Healthcare for Farmers and Families in Mendota,” is securing $1,015,000 to transform the site of the Mendota Health Center into an expanded space for medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

The transformed building will house 25 employees and serve over 6,000 individuals needing accessible, quality primary care services.

Representative Lauren Underwood, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced that she secured Community Project Funding for this initiative.

“From my very first day in Congress, bringing federal resources home to our community has been a top priority,” Rep. Underwood said. “These investments will have a profound impact, making a tangible difference in the lives of families and keeping our community healthy and strong.”

