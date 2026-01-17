Woodland tops Putnam County, stays unbeaten in Tri-County : The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 54, Putnam County 37: At the Warrior Dome, the Warriors led 16-13 after one quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 42-28 heading to the fourth quarter in the Tri-County Conference triumph over the Panthers on Friday.

Woodland (12-6, 5-0) was led by Nate Berry (21 points), Jaron Follmer (19 points) and Nolan Price (12 points). Berry and Price each made four 3-pointers.

Newark 74, Earlville 25: At Newark, the Norsemen (11-7, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in Little Ten Conference play with the win over the Red Raiders.

Reggie Chapman poured in 27 points for Newark while Jimmy Kath added 14 points.

Colton Fruit topped Earlville (1-16, 1-5) with 17 points.

Serena 47, Somonauk 29: At Serena, the Huskers (10-8, 4-2) defeated the Bobcats in the LTC contest.

Wyatt Stone led Serena with 14 points, with Cash Raikes (21 rebounds) and Ethan Stark each posting nine points. Payton Twait added seven points and seven assists.

Kaden Geers-Clason led Somonauk (6-14, 3-3) with 11 points

Leland 88, LaMoille 58: At Leland, the Panthers (8-9. 1-4) rolled to the LTC victory over the Lions.

Declan Brennen led Leland with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Gunnar Swenson had 19 points, Jackson Torman added 16 points and Tristan Garcia chipped in 12 points.

Woodstock 49, Sandwich 40: At Woodstock, the Indians (5-14, 1-4) dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference game to the Blue Streaks.

Griffin Somlock led with Sandwich with 11 points.

Pittsfield 59, Seneca 39: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (7-11) fell short against the Saukees.

Ridgeview 49, Flanagan-Cornell 23: At Ridgeview, the Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game to the Mustangs.

Dee-Mack 59, Fieldcrest 50: At Mackinaw, the Knights fell in the HOIC game to the Chiefs.

Boys wrestling

Marquette, Seneca, Sandwich wrestlers advance to quarterfinals at Braidwood: At the Comet Classic Invite hosted by Reed-Custer, 15 Times-area wrestlers earned single wins to advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Marquette’s Dakota Harmon (106 pounds), Connor Eggers (113), Wesley Janick (120), Koby Clark (132), Beau Thompson (138) and Reily Leifheit (165) all advanced.

Seneca’s Chris Thompson (113), Raiden Terry (120), Gunner Varland (157) and Landen Venecia (190) moved on.

Sandwich’s Jaxon Blanchard (138), Cooper Corder (150), Jack Forth (157), Joshua Kotalik (175) and Kaden Clevenger (285) were all victorious to advance.