Mendota couple opens vintage candy and antiques store in historic depot

While Brian and Teresa Faber visited a candy store in Galena, they browsed the chocolates and other sweets, but also noticed the atmosphere of the store. (Stephanie Jaquins)

While Brian and Teresa Faber visited a candy store in Galena, they browsed the chocolates and other sweets, but also noticed the atmosphere of the store.

“It was such a fun thing to see all the candies they had up there and all the smiles and all the memories from ages 9 or 10 all the way up to the elderly,” said Brian, who owns Faber General Store with his wife, Teresa.“Just the smiles and, ‘Oh, I remember that.”

They thought about bringing a similar store to Mendota and decided to act on it.

“Before my mom passed, we talked about that and she had always had a saying, ‘Well, you’re not going to get fed if you don’t move your mouth, so if you see something you want to do get after it,’” he said.

They offer more than 100 vintage candies from the 1940s through the 1990s, including their top-selling candy cigarettes, chocolate malt balls, jelly beans, and lemon drops. If there’s a candy from your childhood that they don’t see, they also accept requests.

The couple also loves antiques and the memories of nostalgia they illicit, so they wanted a store that offered both. Faber General Store offers antiques, vintage candies, and home goods.

They initially wanted to find a space downtown, but they couldn’t find one to fit their needs. The perfect opportunity came along in the former railroad depot, 306 W. 7th St., which offered the historical setting they were looking for.

Local historian Ray Tutaj filled them in on the building’s history. It operated as a train depot from 1903 to 1980. It was then a bank and later an insurance office.

The Fabers updated the interior to give it a more rustic feel and less commercial. They’ve filled the space with several pieces from other general stores, including a 1917 cabinet from a general store in Sandwich, and a 1920s countertop from a hardware store in Princeton, Iowa.

They also sought out Mendota history to include in the store.

“Back in the late 1800s, it was a very prosperous community and it was growing. We wanted to bring back some of those pictures and create a space where people could come back and enjoy those memories,” Faber said.

So far, they’ve enjoyed welcoming people in to experience a bygone era.

“It’s been a fun retirement gig,” said Faber, who retired as Marseilles Police Chief in February 2024. “Every day that we’ve worked, it puts a smile on our face to see people happy.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Weekday hours will be added in the spring.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.