Bradley-Bourbonnais tops Marquette 41-22 on the mats

Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Coen McGill entered his 157-pound match in Wednesday’s dual with host Marquette with one goal in mind.

“When my turn came up my main focus was to get a pin,” McGill said. “I was finally able to get my legs into him and just kept running a power half. He came in with a hurt shoulder, so I wanted to keep pressure on it and use it to my advantage.”

McGill, after a lengthy injury timeout, recorded a second-period pin of Marquette’s Logan Parini to help push the Boilermakers on the way to a 41-22 victory at Bader Gymnasium.

“(Parini) is in a tough spot with the shoulder injury, but this time of year everyone is banged up, and I’ve been there too,” McGill said. “You want to always wrestle opponents at their best, it’s tough, but you just have use anything you can to your advantage.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais also received victories from Razi Perez (10-5 decision over Logan Huenfield at 132), Jayden Cooper (11-7 decision over Beau Thompson at 144), Billy Sanderson (second period injury default over Zane Walters at 150), Cullen Parks (first period pinfall in 1:30 over Logan Liskonich at 120) and Shawn Lee (17-2 technical fall over Marcus Baker at 190).

Bradley-Bourbonnais's Shawn Lee wrestles Marquette's Marcus Baker on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 in Bader Gymnasium at Marquette Academy. (Scott Anderson)

“Really my main goal was to just wrestle as hard as I could and give it 100% the entire match,” Lee said, his win giving the Boilermakers a 23-16 lead before a pair of forfeits. “I was looking to try and get a pin, had a few chances, but just couldn’t finish. I kind of knew starting the third period I had a good chance of getting a tech, so I just wanted to make sure I didn’t put myself in a bad spot or a make a mistake that could give him an opportunity.”

Despite the team loss, Marquette had a number of solid individual moments, including 175-pound junior Reily Leifheit becoming the second Crusader to record 100 career wins, joining teammate Alex Schaefer, with a hard-fought 8-5 triumph over B-B’s Kayden Roach.

“To be honest, (winning 100 matches) has been a goal of mine since I started here,” Leifheit said. “There are, I guess bigger goals, like state stuff, that I want to accomplish, but this is a nice benchmark goal for me.”

Marquette's Riley Leifheit wrestles Bradley-Bourbonnias's Kayden Roach on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 in Bader Gymnasium at Marquette Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Leifheit started on top with a first-period take down and kept Roach at arm’s length the rest of the way.

“I wrestled (Roach) at IWCOA finals last year and I pinned him there, but that was when we were both at 165 and he’s gotten a lot bigger and stronger since the summer,” Leifheit said. “It was a good matchup for both of us and a really tough match.

“I was looking for a pin in the first period and almost turned him, but really after that it I was just trying keep a good lead on him and not make a really bad mistake that he could counter me with.”

Marquette's Riley Leifheit holds his 100th win plaque after defeating Bradley-Bourbonnias's Kayden Roach on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 in Bader Gymnasium at Marquette Academy. (Scott Anderson)

The Crusaders also had victories come from Wesley Janick (1-0 decision over Zach Hoffner at 126 to start the dual), Brysen Manley (14-1 major decision over Jon Schafer at 165) and Koby Clark (pinfall 14 seconds into the third period over Aiden Baud at 138).

“I felt like I was in control of the match from the start,” said Clark, who was wrestling up from 132 and held a 12-1 entering the final period. “I was able to get a couple take downs and was in a good spot to tech him starting the third period.

“I’m always looking for a throw, I feel like it’s a great weapon for me. When the third period started, I was looking for the opportunity to throw him, he came in close right away and I was able to get a good hold and throw him on to his back. I felt like I wrestled well today, but I still have a lot of things to work on and keeping a good head space is a big one.”

Both squads will be back in action on Friday and Saturday in Braidwood at the Comet Classic Invite hosted by Reed-Custer High School.