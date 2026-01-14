Weather-related crashes close I-80 eastbound lanes temporarily

A portion of Interstate 80 was closed this morning while authorities from multiple jurisdictions tended to three weather-related car crashes, though there were no injuries.
The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, in the preliminary report issued at 10:30 a.m., said that the eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted via Route 178 in Utica to U.S. Route 6 westbound.
In a statement, state police said Troop 2 units investigated three separate crashes this morning.
The first crash occurred at 8:19 a.m. on I-80 eastbound about 2 miles east of Route 178. There, a semi-trailer jackknifed and the trailer blocked both eastbound lanes, with traffic getting around on the shoulder.
A second crash occurred at 8:42 a.m. on I-80 eastbound, 1 mile east of Route 178. There, a pickup truck and a sport-utility vehicle were involved in a property damage crash. The roadway was clear and open about 9:34 a.m.
A third crash occurred at 8:54 a.m. on I-80 westbound about halfway between Utica and Ottawa. A semi-trailer jackknifed. The roadway was clear and open about 9:54 a.m.