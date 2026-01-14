Weather-related crashes close I-80 eastbound lanes temporarily

Police respond to the scene of an accident involving a semi truck and two vehicles in the median of the eastbound lane near mile post 81 on Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Jan .14, 2026 near Utica. Multiple semi tractor trailers were reported in the median between Utica and Ottawa. Interstate 80 remained closed while crews could remove the wreckage from the accident scenes. A fast moving squall line with gusty winds and snow near white-out conditions caused the wrecks. (Scott Anderson)

A portion of Interstate 80 was closed this morning while authorities from multiple jurisdictions tended to three weather-related car crashes, though there were no injuries.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, in the preliminary report issued at 10:30 a.m., said that the eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted via Route 178 in Utica to U.S. Route 6 westbound.

In a statement, state police said Troop 2 units investigated three separate crashes this morning.

The first crash occurred at 8:19 a.m. on I-80 eastbound about 2 miles east of Route 178. There, a semi-trailer jackknifed and the trailer blocked both eastbound lanes, with traffic getting around on the shoulder.

A second crash occurred at 8:42 a.m. on I-80 eastbound, 1 mile east of Route 178. There, a pickup truck and a sport-utility vehicle were involved in a property damage crash. The roadway was clear and open about 9:34 a.m.

A third crash occurred at 8:54 a.m. on I-80 westbound about halfway between Utica and Ottawa. A semi-trailer jackknifed. The roadway was clear and open about 9:54 a.m.