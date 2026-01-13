Stage 212 seeking directors for 2027 season

Stage 212 in La Salle is accepting submissions from directors for its 2027 season.

The community theater is seeking musicals, dramas and comedies to fill winter, spring, summer and fall slots, as well as proposals for an “Off-Season” production with a small cast, according to the theater.

Stage 212 will consider all submissions, including repeats of past shows not performed in the last 15 years.

Interested directors should visit stage212.org for application information. The website includes a reference list of all Stage 212 productions, as well as links to a director’s resume and application in Google document form.

Applications are due by Feb. 16, 2026. Final selections will be made for recommendation to the Management Committee in March 2026.

Stage 212 has served as the Illinois Valley’s community theater since 1968 and welcomes anyone interested in participating in stage productions, regardless of experience.

For questions, email productionmanager@stage212.org.