Anderson formally installed as Peru patrol sergeant

Monday, the Peru City Council approved a recommendation by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to promote a patrol sergeant.

That candidate is Anderson, whose elevation was announced late last month. As previously reported, Anderson has EMS experience since age 17 and currently holds supervisory positions in Oglesby as a paramedic and firefighter. He has served as chief of police in Lostant since 2018 and will continue serving those cities.

His a field training officer for Peru police and wrote and implemented the process to make Peru a “Storm Ready Community.”

“We’re very confident in Brad’s abilities and think he will be an excellent addition to the department’s command staff,” said Lt. Doug Bernabei, present Monday on behalf of Peru police.

