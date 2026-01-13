Anderson formally installed as Peru patrol sergeant

It’s official: Brad Anderson is now a sergeant with the Peru Police Department.
Monday, the Peru City Council approved a recommendation by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to promote a patrol sergeant.
That candidate is Anderson, whose elevation was announced late last month. As previously reported, Anderson has EMS experience since age 17 and currently holds supervisory positions in Oglesby as a paramedic and firefighter. He has served as chief of police in Lostant since 2018 and will continue serving those cities.
His a field training officer for Peru police and wrote and implemented the process to make Peru a “Storm Ready Community.”
“We’re very confident in Brad’s abilities and think he will be an excellent addition to the department’s command staff,” said Lt. Doug Bernabei, present Monday on behalf of Peru police.
In other matters, the council:
- Approved an engineering service agreement with Chamlin & Associates for the next phases of the mandated sewer separation project
- Renewed cash farm leases between the city and Steve Michelini and John Lamps
- Approved a request by Central Bank to use Centennial Park for a Movie in the Park on Friday, July 10