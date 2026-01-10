Protesters in Princeton denounce ICE over shooting of motorist in Minneapolis

Protesters hold signs during a "ICE out for good" protest on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Rotary Park in Princeton. The Bureau County Democrats organized the event. About two dozen protesters gathered to protest the ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. (Scott Anderson)

Linda Kulupka of Princeton is used to picketing in Princeton at “No Kings” rallies and to hearing catcalls from passing motorists who oppose Democratic views.

But Saturday was different. As Kulupka and more than a dozen others waved signs denouncing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, most passing motorists seemed to honk in support. There were, she observed, few people waving a certain finger at her.

“Unless people are keeping their windows up because of the cold,” she added wryly.

Saturday’s conditions were indeed blustery, but Kulupka may be correct: Passersby might well have been showing support for Renee Good, the motorist shot and killed Jan. 7 in Minnesota during a hotly disputed confrontation with ICE.

“No Kings” rallies were set to resume next weekend, but protesters made an unscheduled appearance to express opposition to Good’s death and to ICE activities that unleashed violence.

Protesters hold signs during a "ICE out for good" protest on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Rotary Park in Princeton. The Bureau County Democrats organized the event. About two dozen protesters gathered to protest the ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. (Scott Anderson)

“I was really upset about the murder,” said Nancy Churchill of Princeton, another protester. “ICE is beyond control, and we need to get rid of it.”

Celeste Nagle of Spring Valley said she was spurred to picket Saturday by video showing the gunfire into the sport-utility vehicle that struck and killed Good, a mother of three.

“I mean, it’s just terrible,” she said. “It’s so sad.”

“The Constitution is under fire from this administration,” said Joe Nagle of Spring Valley. “They’re not even protecting people’s rights. They say they are, but they’re not.

“They took somebody’s life, and it was uncalled for,” he said. “I mean, they show videos, and then all of their spin and everything. It just ridiculous.”

Nationally, a debate is raging over whether lethal force was justified in the encounter.

The Associated Press reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the ICE officer shot the driver in self-defense. Trump said based on that video, “it is hard to believe he is alive.” He said the driver “viciously ran over the ICE officer.”

But that view isn’t shared along strictly partisan lines. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, called the videos “deeply disturbing” and called for policy changes, saying the situation “was devastating, and cannot happen again.”

Rick Wilkin of Ohio, Illinois, said he wants to see policy changes, as well. He said the videos show ICE is “inadequately trained” and challenged the narrative emerging from the White House.

“A well-trained police officer knows that you never shoot into a moving vehicle. So not only did they put the driver at risk,” he said, “they put anybody else that was there at risk. And that is not protecting the people.”