Gloss Society relocates to St. Vincent Avenue in La Salle

Gloss Society, a local hair salon operated by four longtime stylists, has relocated to 2320 St. Vincent Ave. in La Salle.

The now co-owners said the move came together through a combination of timing and opportunity. Three of the stylists previously worked at Gene Arthur Salon, while Lopez was operating out of another shop when her lease ended.

“It was kind of a bad thing at first for me, but really good timing for all of us,” co-owner Celia Lopez said. “Everything just lined up.”

The four owners, Lopez, Jessica Addis-McLaughlin, Tana Mareta and Brittany Brown, have years of experience working together at Gene Arthur, as well as at JCPenney and Hair Pros, before deciding to combine forces in the new space on Vincent.

During the soft opening on Monday night, family members helped complete the transition to the new location in about a week and a half, making the opening a meaningful moment for the group.

“It’s definitely a big moment for us and our families,” Lopez said.

Looking ahead, the stylists said their goal is to maintain the close-knit environment that brought them together while continuing to grow the business.

“Our goal is to keep everybody together and keep growing together,” Addis-McLaughlin said.