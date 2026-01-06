OSF HealthCare adds cancer specialist to radiation oncology team

Muzamil Arshad, MD, has joined OSF HealthCare’s radiation oncology team at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

OSF HealthCare has announced the addition of cancer specialist Muzamil Arshad, MD, to its radiation oncology team at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Ottawa.

According to OSF’s news release, Arshad brings extensive experience in radiation oncology with advanced specialty training. He focuses on delivering data-driven care while actively involving patients in treatment decisions.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Arshad to OSF HealthCare and our OSF Cancer team,” Chief Medical Officer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Dr. Leonardo Lopez said. “As part of our Peoria-based cancer network, he brings not only clinical expertise but also access to the full depth of OSF Cancer resources, ensuring patients in Ottawa receive comprehensive, coordinated care close to home.”

Arshad is expected to begin treating patients this month at OSF Saint Elizabeth - Radiation Oncology, 1200 Starfire Drive.

For more information, call 815-434-9999.