Bureau County Farm Bureau offers agriculture scholarships

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for students pursuing agriculture-related degrees or trade school programs.

Separate applications are available for high school graduates and current college or trade school students, according to the foundation.

Students must be majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field to be eligible.

Applications are due Feb. 28 and are available at bureaucountyfarmbureau.org under the Foundation tab. The foundation will also email applications directly upon request.

For more information, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.