Marquette’s Alex Schaefer wins 100th match, Crusaders capture title: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Marquette’s Schaefer wins 100th match, Crusaders capture title in Springfield: In the ABE’s Rumble at the Bank of Springfield Center, Alex Schaefer became the first Marquette wrestler to reach 100 career wins, and the Crusaders claimed the title of the Silver Bracket at the event.

Marquette defeated Benton (51-30), Riverdale (42-33) and Sacred Heart Griffin (63-4), while falling to Porta (38-37) and Roxana (46-35) in pool play. It then topped Robinson (60-17), Byron (52-27) and Morrison (48-30) in the Silver Bracket before posting a 48-26 victory over Chicago Hope in the championship.

Seneca went 2-2 in pool play with wins over Robinson (53-30) and Dee-Mack (48-24), but 0-4 in bracket action.

Boys basketball

Timothy Christian 57, Sandwich 38: In the seventh-place game of the 62nd Plano Christmas Classic, the Indians (4-10) fell behind 22-10 after one quarter and 37-19 at halftime in the loss to the Trojans.

Nick Michalek led Sandwich, which posted its best finish at the event since 2018, with a game-best 23 points and five rebounds, while Griffin Somlock had seven points, and EJ Treptow four points and a game-high seven rebounds.

Polo 57, Leland 50: At the LaMoille Holiday Tournament, the Panthers, despite 26 points and 14 rebounds from Declan Brennan and 13 rebounds from Tristan Garcia, fell to the Marcos.

Leland next plays Amboy at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Normal U-High 62, Fieldcrest 38: In the third-place game of the State Farm Classic at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center, the Knights (8-5) led 17-13 after the opening quarter but were outscored by the Pioneers 34-11 over the middle two quarters.

Layten Gerdes led Fieldcrest with 12 points, with Kash Klendworth posting 11 points and Braden Hahn adding seven.