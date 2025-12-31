La Salle-Peru tops Plano to take 3rd at Plano Christmas Classic: Tuesday BCR/NewsTribune roundup

Boys basketball

La Salle-Peru 74, Plano 65: The fourth-seeded Cavs (9-2) used a big second quarter to defeat the host Reapers in the third-place game of the Plano Christmas Classic.

Leading by one point at the end of the first quarter, L-P outscored Plano 21-11 in the second quarter to take a 43-32 halftime lead.

Normal U-High 62, Fieldcrest 38: The Knights (8-3) lost to the Pioneers in the third-place game of the State Farm Classic at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Princeton 60, Payson-Seymour 57: The sixth-seeded Tigers defeated the eighth-seeded Indians for their first win in the Mike Hutchins Memorial Classic at Sherrard, taking seventh place.

The Tigers placed four in double figures with Gavin Lanham (14), Julian Mucha (13), Jack Oester (12) and Jackson Mason (10).

Putnam County 67, Lowpoint-Washburn 43: Traxton Mattingly scored 21 points to lead the Panthers to a victory at the LaMoille Tournament.

Also for PC, which will play Wethersfield for the consolation championship at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Braden Bickerman had nine points, Kade Zimmerlein had eight and Andrew Gibson added six.

Wethersfield 60, LaMoille 24: Harley Blair led the host Lions with 10 points in a loss to the Geese in the consolation bracket of their own LaMoille Holiday Classic.

Connor Deering added seven points for the Lions, who will play Lowpoint-Washburn for the consolation third-place game at 10 a.m. Wednesday.