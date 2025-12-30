Tillman brothers, Mendota top Sandwich at Plano: Monday’s BCR/NewsTribune Roundup

Boys basketball

Mendota 69, Sandwich 26: The Tillman brothers, Aden (19) and Cole (13), combined for 32 points to lead the No. 7 seeded Trojans to victory over the Indians at the 62nd annual Plano Christmas Classic.

The Trojans advance to Tuesday’s fifth-place game at 5 p.m. against Ottawa.

Quincy Notre Dame 52, Fieldcrest 26: The Raiders doubled up the Knights in semifinal play at the State Farm Classic at Normal West High School.

Fieldcrest will play Normal U-High in Tuesday’s third-place game at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Alleman 72, Princeton 66: The No. 6 seeded Tigers fell to the No. 7 Pioneers in the consolation bracket of the Mike Hutchins Memorial Classic at Sherrard.

Jackson Mason led the Tigers with 20 points, Jack Oester had 16 and Julian Mucha added 11.

The Tigers will face No. 8 seed Payson-Seymour at 2:30 Tuesday in the seventh-place game.

St. Bede 60, Peoria Heights 52: Gino Ferrari (17 points/18 rebounds) and Graham Ross (16 points/13 rebounds) both had double-doubles to lead the No. 4 seeded Bruins to the consolation championship of the 97th annual Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Henry-Senachwine 69, Ridgewood 55: The Mallards beat the Spartans win the consolation third-place game of the 97th annual Princeton Holiday Tournament.

At LaMoille: The host Lions fell to top-seeded Galva 74-22 while Putnam County came up short in the battle of the Panthers, falling to Leland 57-54 in the opening night of the LaMoille Holiday Classic.

The Lions return to action at noon Tuesday against Wethersfield while PC meets Lowpoint-Washburn at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

Girls basketball

Hall 42, Stockton 25: The Red Devils held the Blackhawks scoreless for nearly 13 minutes with no points in the second quarter and half of the third quarter on the way to victory at the Warkins Memorial Classic at Prophetstown.

Ava Delphi led Hall (7-5) with 12 points with Caroline Morris adding 11.

The Red Devils will play their final tournament game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Monmouth-Roseville.

Bureau Valley 60, Monmouth-Roseville 29: The Storm had a bounce-back game, defeating the Titans in the third game of the Warkins Memorial Classic at Prophetstown.

Libby Endress led the Storm with 20 points with Maddie Wetzell adding 11 and Brynley Doty 10.

The Storm will face Stockton in their final tournament game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wrestling

At Springfield: Princeton swept the Pool E championship of Abe’s Rumble at the Bank of Springfield Center, defeating Melrose Park Walther Christian 60-9, Shelbyville 52-16, West Frankfort 47-33 and Wilmington 54-26.