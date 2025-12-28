Bureau County Property Transfers: Nov. 1-15, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Nov. 3, 2025

Karma Winn to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, part of Section 31 in Clarion Township, $40,000.

Randal Jennisch to Kody Mongan, warranty deed, part of Lot 19 and part of Lot 20 in George Ide’s Subdivision, $149,000.

GTS Investment Group LLC to Airiel Reed Ksiazkiewicz and Chad Ksiazkiewicz, warranty deed, part of Lot 101 in Princeton, $105,000.

Angelina and Greg Pinter to Juan Madrid, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Block 38 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $182,000.

Taliani Properties LLC to Joshua Miller, warranty deed, parts of Lot 7 and parts of Lot 8 in Block 53 in Spring Valley, $125,000.

Richard Quick (tr) and Richard Quick Trust to Margarita Rodriguez, trustees’ deed, Lots 34 and 35 in Tiskilwa, $35,000.

Central Bank Illinois to Red Roots Rentals LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 13 in Block 2 and parts of Lot 14 in Block 2 in Wyanet, $176,000.

Eric Olson to Robert and Tonia Balensiefen, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 19 in Concord Township, $125,000.

Margaret Symonds (tr) and Edward Symonds Trust to Cari Pierson, Gracie Pierson, Reece Pierson and Ronald Pierson, part of Section 10 in Walnut Township, $817,520.

Nov. 5, 2025

Margarita Ceballos, Rufino Ceballos, Eusebia Torres and Jaime Torres to Jorge Delao and Adriana Deleon, warranty deed, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Block 33 in Ladd, $100,000.

Douglas Criner (tr), Sarah Criner (tr), Douglas Criner Trust and Sarah Criner Trust to Bryan Myres, trustees’ deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $395,000.

Joseph Donahue to Amadeus and Cecilia Rodriguez, warranty deed, Lot 32 in Hudson West Addition (Phase 111) in Princeton, $288,750.

Mary Day and Mary Youngren to Beatrice Abernathy, warranty deed, Lot D in Eastmor Subdivision in Princeton, $275,000.

Nov. 6, 2025

Rhonda Eaton, Woody Eaton and Rhonda Griffin to Owen Lundeen, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 1 in Kinney’s Addition in Tiskilwa, $35,999.14.

Nov. 7, 2025

Janice Martin to David Losey, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Hall Township, $56,000.

Nov. 10, 2025

John and Sarah French to Briana Forbes, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 9 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $127,000.

Nov. 13, 2025

Atherton Grain Company Inc. and Roy Atherton to Normandy Trackside LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 1 in Normandy, $34,000.

Atherton Grain Company Inc. and Roy Atherton to Normandy Trackside LLC, Lots 1, 5 and 6 in Block 2 in Normandy, $6,250.

Regina Egan and William Hallman to Brian Bittner, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 3 in Ross Park Addition in Walnut, $168,900.

Lani Swinford to Judy and Richard Pihl, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 1 in Union Addition in Princeton, $27,000.

Nov. 14, 2025

Erica Blessman, Erica Lenihan and William Lenihan to Jay and Mariah Norden, warranty deed, Lot 328 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $260,000.