Bureau County Property Transfers: Nov. 1-15, 2025

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Nov. 3, 2025
Karma Winn to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, part of Section 31 in Clarion Township, $40,000.
Randal Jennisch to Kody Mongan, warranty deed, part of Lot 19 and part of Lot 20 in George Ide’s Subdivision, $149,000.
GTS Investment Group LLC to Airiel Reed Ksiazkiewicz and Chad Ksiazkiewicz, warranty deed, part of Lot 101 in Princeton, $105,000.
Angelina and Greg Pinter to Juan Madrid, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Block 38 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $182,000.
Taliani Properties LLC to Joshua Miller, warranty deed, parts of Lot 7 and parts of Lot 8 in Block 53 in Spring Valley, $125,000.
Richard Quick (tr) and Richard Quick Trust to Margarita Rodriguez, trustees’ deed, Lots 34 and 35 in Tiskilwa, $35,000.
Central Bank Illinois to Red Roots Rentals LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 13 in Block 2 and parts of Lot 14 in Block 2 in Wyanet, $176,000.
Eric Olson to Robert and Tonia Balensiefen, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 19 in Concord Township, $125,000.
Margaret Symonds (tr) and Edward Symonds Trust to Cari Pierson, Gracie Pierson, Reece Pierson and Ronald Pierson, part of Section 10 in Walnut Township, $817,520.
Nov. 5, 2025
Margarita Ceballos, Rufino Ceballos, Eusebia Torres and Jaime Torres to Jorge Delao and Adriana Deleon, warranty deed, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Block 33 in Ladd, $100,000.
Douglas Criner (tr), Sarah Criner (tr), Douglas Criner Trust and Sarah Criner Trust to Bryan Myres, trustees’ deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $395,000.
Joseph Donahue to Amadeus and Cecilia Rodriguez, warranty deed, Lot 32 in Hudson West Addition (Phase 111) in Princeton, $288,750.
Mary Day and Mary Youngren to Beatrice Abernathy, warranty deed, Lot D in Eastmor Subdivision in Princeton, $275,000.
Nov. 6, 2025
Rhonda Eaton, Woody Eaton and Rhonda Griffin to Owen Lundeen, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 1 in Kinney’s Addition in Tiskilwa, $35,999.14.
Nov. 7, 2025
Janice Martin to David Losey, warranty deed, part of Section 19 in Hall Township, $56,000.
Nov. 10, 2025
John and Sarah French to Briana Forbes, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 9 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $127,000.
Nov. 13, 2025
Atherton Grain Company Inc. and Roy Atherton to Normandy Trackside LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 1 in Normandy, $34,000.
Atherton Grain Company Inc. and Roy Atherton to Normandy Trackside LLC, Lots 1, 5 and 6 in Block 2 in Normandy, $6,250.
Regina Egan and William Hallman to Brian Bittner, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 3 in Ross Park Addition in Walnut, $168,900.
Lani Swinford to Judy and Richard Pihl, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 1 in Union Addition in Princeton, $27,000.
Nov. 14, 2025
Erica Blessman, Erica Lenihan and William Lenihan to Jay and Mariah Norden, warranty deed, Lot 328 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $260,000.