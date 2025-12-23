La Salle County farmers report successful 2025 harvest

A farmer harvests soy beans near the intersection of U.S. 6 and East 12th Road on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025 near Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County farmers completed harvest with average to above-average yields despite dry conditions and concerns about input costs for the upcoming year.

The La Salle County Farm Bureau collected reports from farmers across the county who described a fast-paced harvest season with minimal weather delays.

David Hall of Serena said despite summer concerns about high heat, humidity and plant diseases, crops yielded average to above-average results. However, revenues are down compared to last year’s record yields due to similar commodity prices.

“With similar commodity prices to a year ago, overall revenues are down compared to the record yields of a year ago,” Hall said. “Input prices have crept higher, possibly from rumors of export deals and government assistance to certain growers.”

David Myer of Marseilles reported the growing season was drier than normal, but apple and corn crops exceeded expectations. Soybean yields were down from last year but still above average. China’s agreement to purchase U.S. soybeans boosted prices by about $1 per bushel.

“Looking ahead, dry fertilizer prices pushed above anytime I have been farming, which concerns me how we can make 2026 a profitable year,” Myer said.

Ken Bernard of Grand Ridge said harvest began around Sept. 18 and proceeded rapidly with only minor rain delays. Both corn and bean yields exceeded expectations, though dry conditions created fire concerns during harvest.

“Many days it was scary in the field with the dryness of the stalks,” Bernard said.

Geoffrey Janssen of Rutland reported excellent harvest conditions with very good yields on both crops. Corn moisture content was in the lower teens, reducing drying expenses.

Ken Beck of Mendota described the harvest as “fast and furious” and “probably the fastest, nicest harvest we have had in a long time.” Corn yields were 10-12 bushels below last year but still considered very good.

Despite successful harvests, farmers expressed concerns about rising input costs and the need for better commodity prices to maintain profitability.