Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Streator’s Leading Ladies donate to Guardian Angel

Group provides infant car seat, supplies for Christmas

Streator’s Leading Ladies held their monthly meeting on Thursday at Chipper’s Grill with seven members attending. (Derek Barichello)

By Shaw Local News Network

Streator’s Leading Ladies held their monthly meeting on Thursday at Chipper’s Grill with seven members attending.

The group donated multiple items to Guardian Angel for Christmas, including an infant car seat, diapers, wipes and other needed supplies.

Members also participated in a lottery ticket gift exchange during the meeting.

The group will not meet in January. Their next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 19 at OSF Hospital in Streator, featuring a free and open-to-the-public program on women’s health.

Dianne O’Hern and Carolyn Erler were recognized for January birthdays, and Pam Riss was honored for her December birthday.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois