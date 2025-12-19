Putnam County Library sets January events

The Putnam County Library system will host numerous events across its five branches in January, including author presentations, craft workshops and film screenings.

The library will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 for the New Year holiday and will close Jan. 19 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Featured events include:

Hennepin Branch:

Cricut Makerspace workshops Jan. 6-10 during library hours; school-age seasonal crafts Jan. 10 and 24 from 10-11 a.m.; Silent Book Club Jan. 15; Winter Paint Day Jan. 22; Hygge drinks Jan. 29.

Granville Branch:

“Polar Extremes” movie matinee Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.; Enchanted Winter Wood Art Workshop Jan. 6 at 4 p.m.; “Horatio’s Drive” movie matinee Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.; Illinois Centennial Soil Archive presentation Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.; hydration presentation by LeAndra Harris Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.; “Secrets of Stonehenge” movie matinee Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.; Chapter 250 adult book club Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.; Tales with Tails reading program Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.; “A Promise to My Father” movie matinee Jan. 27 at 1 p.m.; genealogy presentation Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

Condit Branch:

“Agatha Christie’s England” movie matinee Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.; “Mozart’s Sister” movie matinee Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.; Polar Bear Kaleidoscope Art Workshop Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.; Chapter 250 youth book club Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

Magnolia Branch:

Bookmark decorating Jan. 3; string art for adults and teens Jan. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; National Bagel Day celebration Jan. 15; snow globe making Jan. 31.

McNabb Branch:

Snowflake Wonders Art Workshop Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.; Sleepy Bear Craft Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.; Chapter 250 teen book club Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

Special presentation:

Bestselling author Jonathan Eig will discuss his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “King: A Life” about Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. as part of Illinois Libraries Presents series.

Most events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038.