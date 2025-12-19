Shaw Local

Ottawa gets No. 5 seed, Streator No. 6 in 62nd Plano Christmas Classic

Tournament opens play on Dec. 26

Ottawa’s Owen Sanders (23) drives to the basket against Sandwich’s EJ Treptow (31) during a basketball game in the opening round of the 61st annual Plano Christmas Classic at Plano High School on Monday, December 23, 2024.

Ottawa’s Owen Sanders (23) drives to the basket against Sandwich’s EJ Treptow (31) during a basketball game in the opening round of last year's Plano Christmas Classic at Plano High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

By Brian Hoxsey

Ottawa received the No. 5 seed and Streator the No. 6 seed for the 62nd Plano Christmas Classic at the seeding meeting held Thursday evening.

The tournament tips off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 30.

Defending champion Kaneland garnered the top seed, while Yorkville Christian, last year’s runner-up, earned the No. 2 seed, Marmion the No. 3 seed and La Salle-Peru the No. 4 seed.

First-round matchups, in order, on Dec. 26, will include tournament newcomer and No. 8 seed Timothy Christian against Newark at 9 a.m., Kaneland against Parkview Christian at 10:30 a.m., Ottawa against Northridge Prep at 12:30 p.m., LaSalle-Peru against Bremen at 2 p.m., Yorkville Christian against Morris at 3:30 p.m., No. 7 seed Mendota against Hinckley-Big Rock at 5:30 p.m., Streator against Plano at 7 p.m. and Marmion against Sandwich at 8:30 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Dec. 30.

