Streator board accepts resignation of Northlawn Junior High principal Karen Brennan

Northlawn teacher Melissa Brown speaks during a special Streator Elementary School District board meeting Wednesday night before the board approved the resignation of Northlawn Junior High School Principal Karen Brennan. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Elementary school board met for a special meeting on Wednesday night to approve the resignation of former Northlawn Junior High principal Karen Brennan.

The resignation was approved following a public comment session, which saw just one speaker, Northlawn teacher Melissa Brown, who questioned the process that led to Brennan being placed on administrative leave and ultimately resigning.

Brown asked whether board members were fully informed about the circumstances surrounding the decision to place Brennan on administrative leave and whether appropriate procedures were followed.

“Would any of us feel confident in a process where we could not fully access the information needed to defend ourselves?” Brown asked the board.

Brown said she was unfamiliar with school law or dismissal procedures but asked the board to carefully review the situation before approving the resignation.

She also read a written statement from a staff member who said Brennan had been treated unfairly and praised her professionalism, leadership and commitment to students and staff during her time at Northlawn Junior High. The statement also asked the board to review all relevant facts and context to ensure a fair outcome.

In response to Brown, board members said the district could not provide additional details because of employee rights and due process requirements.

Before the board vote, board members explained how the process changes considering the action being taken was not a dismissal.

“Had this been a dismissal vote, there would have been a hearing and due process,” board member Michael Holcomb said. “We’re not voting to dismiss her tonight. We’re accepting a resignation agreement.”

Superintendent Jeffery Alstadt said Brennan was placed on administrative leave in late November, adding that the district could not comment because of employee rights and due process.

Brennan was not at the meeting on Wednesday night.