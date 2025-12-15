Presenting The 2025 Times All-Area Boys Soccer Team

Serena's Nolan Muffler (21) and Somonauk-Leland-Newark's Jackson Brockway (12) battle for possession of the ball in a match this past season at Serena High School in Serena. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

As selected by The Times Sports staff, here is The 2025 Times All-Area Boys Soccer Team.

First Team

Brady Andrews, Somonauk-Leland-Newark, DM, jr.

The Bobcats‘ midfield anchor, Andrews used his intelligence, discipline and ball-winning skills to hold the team together. He was a Little Ten All-Conference pick. Andrews was a Times All-Area Team honorable mention selection as a sophomore.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark junior Brady Andrews (Provided by Somonauk High School)

Jackson Brockway, Somonauk-Leland-Newark, D, sr.

A dynamic two-way fullback, Brockway provided leadership and consistency as well as six goals and seven assists for a Bobcats team that finished 14-6-2. He was a repeat unanimous selection to the Little Ten All-Conference Team. Brockway was also named to the Times All-Area first team as a junior.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark senior Jackson Brockway (Provided by Somonauk High School)

Alexio Fernandez, Ottawa, CM, jr.

A player who managed the movement of the Pirates’ gameplan with incredible athleticism and technical skills, Fernandez scored six goals and passed for nine assists. He was named to the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team. Fernandez was a Times All-Area second-team pick as a sophomore.

Ottawa's Alexio Fernandez (Brian Hoxsey)

Tristan Garcia, Somonauk-Leland-Newark, D, jr.

A disciplined and reliable defender for the Bobcats, Garcia was a huge factor in neutralizing opponents for the Little Ten Conference regular-season champions, who did not allow a goal in league play. He was a repeat All-LTC pick this fall and a Times All-Area second-team honoree last season.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark junior Tristan Garcia (Provided by Somonauk High School)

Joe Hoekstra, Streator, D, sr.

The Bulldogs captain and leader of the defense at sweeper, Hoekstra was also an offensive threat on set plays, recording a pair of assists. He was named to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference team for the second consecutive year, and also an Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Section 13 first-team honoree. Hoekstra was a Times All-Area first-team pick as a junior.

Streator senior Joe Hoekstra (Provided by Streator High School)

Jorge Lopez, Ottawa, F, sr.

The Times 2025 Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Lopez scored 12 goals and registered a pair of assists for the Pirates from his striker spot. Dangerous with the ball at his feet or on an aerial attack, Lopez finished his career with 50 total goals. He was named to the Interstate 8 All-Conference squad. Lopez was a Times All-Area first-team selection as a sophomore and junior.

Ottawa senior Jorge Lopez (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Nolan Muffler, Serena, D, jr.

The anchor of the Huskers defense, Muffler used his size and speed in making it difficult for opponents to get good looks at the net all season. He was voted Serena’s Most Valuable Player by his teammates and was selected to the Little Ten All-Conference Team. Muffler was a Times All-Area honorable-mention pick as a sophomore.

Serena junior Nolan Muffler (Provided by Serena High School)

Tristian Reed, Somonauk-Leland-Newark, GK, jr.

A calm and vocal leader in goal, Reed’s shot-stopping and organization anchored a Bobcats defense that allowed just 35 goals in 22 matches, including not giving a single score in six conference outings. He was named to the Little Ten All-Conference Team and was a Times All-Area second-team honoree as a freshman.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark junior Tristan Reed (Provided by Somonauk High School)

Patrick Short, Somonauk/Leland/Newark, D, sr.

A commanding presence and vocal leader at his center back spot for the Bobcats, Short was not only strong defensively, but also gave his team a threat on set pieces in the offensive third. He was named to the Little Ten All-Conference squad, and this is his first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark senior Patrick Short (Provided by Somonauk High School)

Payton Twait, Serena, F, sr.

A player who used his size on the front line to create chances, Twait finished tied for the team lead with 11 goals while passing off for a squad-best five assists. He was a unanimous selection to the Little Ten All-Conference Team and voted Huskers Offensive Player of the Year by teammates. This is Twait’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Serena senior Payton Twait (Provided by Serena High School)

Seth Zito, Streator, GK, sr.

A Bulldogs’ team captain, Zito took over the primary goalkeeping spot this past fall and posted a program single-season record of 232 saves and had a goals-against average of 3.21. This is Zito’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Streator senior Seth Zito (Provided by Streator High School)

Second Team

Easton Bucz, Serena, F. so.

Luca Fernandez, Ottawa, MF, fr.

Brenden Fleming, Streator, MF/D, jr.

Ian Fulkerson, Ottawa, CB, jr.

Cole Gudmunson, S-L-N, RWB, sr.

Landon Johnson, S-L-N, F, jr.

Nolan Kerley, S-L-N, CAM, sr.

Rory Moore, Ottawa, MF, so.

Lane Rohrer, S-L-N, F, jr.

Finn Rosengren, Serena, D, sr.

Landen Tirevold, Earlville, GK, sr.

Honorable Mention

Mason Decker, Streator, STRK, fr.

Diego Diaz, Sandwich, MF, sr.

Evan Graff, Streator, STRK, so.

Carson Harper, S-L-N, CM, so.

Landon McCroskey, S-L-N, CB, so.

Jacob Pastor Ortiz, Ottawa, CB, jr.

Robert Polier, Ottawa, STRK, jr.

Luis Quinones, Sandwich, D, sr.

Manuel Saucedo-Garcia, Ottawa, STRK, sr.