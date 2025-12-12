Ottawa Township High School names 2026 Hall of Fame inductees

Five individuals and one team have been selected as 2026 inductees to the Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame.

The inductees will be introduced between Ottawa Township High School basketball games on Friday, Jan. 23, in the school’s Kingman Gym. An induction ceremony and banquet are set for Saturday, Jan. 24.

The honorees are:

Dr. Richard “Dick” Martin (Class of 1958)

Martin was a student athlete while attending Ottawa Township High School. He was a football team quarterback, “Sweet Sixteen” basketball team staring forward, and a four-year tennis team letter winner. Martin graduated from Indiana University and managed a dental practice.

Dr. Charles Sheaff (Class of 1966)

Sheaff graduated from the University of Illinois and earned a medical degree from Rush Medical College in Chicago. He worked as a private practice surgeon for more than 45 years. Sheaff also volunteered for humanitarian medical and surgical missions.

Dr. Kim Novak (Class of 1970)

Novak graduated from the University of Illinois Veterinary Medical School in 1976. She worked for a veterinary private practice in Ottawa. Novak also operated her own large and small animal veterinary facility and practice.

Gale Landers (Class of 1971)

Landers was an Ottawa Township High School football, basketball, baseball, and track lettered athlete. He was also a Western Illinois University baseball team. Landers co-founded Fitness Formula, Ltd., in 1984 and currently serves as the company’s sole owner. He was elected to the Chicago Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame as a national health and fitness industry leader.

Jeff Vezain (Class of 1991)

Vezain earned an English degree from Northern Illinois University. He was a member of the university’s vocal jazz group, university big band, jazz combo program, and university chorus. Vezain professionally performed in various artistic endeavors. He is currently the lead vocalist in the military-support performance group the Lt. Dan Band.

2012-13 Varsity Football Team

The 2012-13 varsity football team compiled an 11-1 record with a 9-0 regular season record. The team also received the Northern Illinois Big 12 West title. The football team advanced to the IHSA Class 6A playoffs and won two state championship series games. The team lost to the future 6A State Champion during the quarterfinals.

The Hall of Fame was established by the Ottawa Township High School Educational Foundation in 2006. The Hall of Fame’s goal is to recognize excellence while a high school student, after leaving Ottawa Township High School, or a combination of both. The honorees may or may not have attended Ottawa Township High School, but were significant and accomplished school district contributors.

Banquet tickets cost $45. To buy tickets, email smacdonald@ottawahigh.com or kschmitt@ottawahigh.com