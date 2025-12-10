Utica’s Market on Mill enjoyed strong summer

The Market on Mill in Utica enjoyed a strong opening summer. Data released Monday, Dec. 7, 2025, by the Illinois Department of Revenue show Utica enjoyed a record sales summer and the outdoor plaza, opening in May, was credited in part with boosting retail figures. (Scott And)

When The Sacred Rites rented a portable retail stall in Utica, they quietly identified some objectives for their first summer at the Market on Mill – and then crossed their fingers.

Owner David Fernandez said the verdict is in: The inaugural summer at Utica’s outdoor retail plaza was a smash hit.

“We are incredibly pleased with how our inaugural year at Market on Mill unfolded,” Fernandez said. “Before our grand opening, we set clear financial and personal goals for ourselves, and we’re proud to say that we met and, in many ways, exceeded those expectations.”

Fernandez isn’t the only retailer pleased with the preliminary results of the retail plaza. According to Illinois Department of Revenue data updated Monday, Utica enjoyed its best summer ever.

Revenue reported by Utica broke same-month sales records from May to August and just missed setting a September record, too. Utica’s share of retail sales through the first three quarters came to nearly $500,000, the village’s best showing through Sept. 30.

“We’re honestly thrilled with how the season went,” said Myria Haff of MNB Sweets, another of the businesses to open a portable stall. “The support from the Utica community, visitors, and fellow vendors was incredible – far beyond what we expected for a first-year market.”

Freckled Farm Girls owner Kendra Lange called the first year “very successful.”

“Looking ahead, I think there’s even more potential for growth,” Lange said. “Adding events like movie nights, live music and community-centered activities could continue to enhance the experience for visitors and bring our community even closer together.”

Although the testimonials were positive, the summer numbers come with a caveat: Nearly every city in Illinois is bringing in more money. Springfield changed how it taxes online purchases starting Jan. 1, 2025, and that structural change has inflated the yearly totals across the Illinois Valley.

Nevertheless, retailers in Utica and village officials have confirmed that the data is accurate insofar as they enjoyed a good summer. Utica Mayor David Stewart polled business owners and closely monitored feedback at the Market on Mill. He said he liked what he heard.

“Overall, it looks like everybody had a good summer,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the only reported negative was the hot weather. Though the mercury never hit 100 degrees this summer, stifling summer heat suppressed foot traffic and limited the appeal of outdoor dining.

The weather might have been hot, but shoppers weren’t deterred by rain, either. The Weather Channel’s website showed fewer than 10 days’ rain between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Furthermore, the Illinois Valley was mired in drought. Foot traffic at the nearby Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks was projected to top a combined 2.6 million by year’s end.