OSF to move OB, ICU services from Ottawa to Peru this week

An aerial view of OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare’s consolidation plan begins this week as inpatient obstetrics and intensive care services will move from Ottawa to Peru on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Beginning at 7 a.m., all new labor patients will be directed to OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Peru. Outpatient OB and pediatric care will continue at OSF clinics throughout the Interstate 80 region.

Despite heavy pushback from residents on the east side of La Salle County, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the move in November with a 6-3 vote.

As part of the transition, OSF will add intermediate care beds in Ottawa. The beds are meant for patients who need more monitoring and nursing support than a standard inpatient stay.

According to OSF’s news release, patients with emergencies should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. For non-emergency questions, OSF encourages patients to contact their provider through MyChart or call its Ottawa medical office at 815-431-0435.