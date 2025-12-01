OSF Ottawa Hospice nurse receives DAISY award for patient care

Luke McLachlan, a registered nurse with OSF HealthCare Ottawa Hospice, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses after helping calm a distressed hospice patient and her family, OSF announced in a news release. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

Luke McLachlan, a registered nurse with OSF HealthCare Ottawa Hospice, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses after helping calm a distressed hospice patient and her family, OSF announced in a news release.

McLachlan was nominated by the family of a new hospice patient who was experiencing severe pain, agitation and confusion, OSF said.

Despite the family’s efforts, their mother would not take her medication and was becoming increasingly distressed, OSF said.

“Luke came to the house, listened to our concerns and gently spoke with my mother until she calmed. She trusted him enough to take the pain and anxiety medication we could not get her to accept,” the family said in a statement. ”He stayed with her, helped her settle, obtained needed samples, coordinated with the physician and arranged treatment for a UTI.

The family said McLachlan also took time to reassure their father, who has dementia, helping him feel at ease during a difficult moment.

OSF said the DAISY Award honors nurses whose care makes an exceptional impact. Luke’s calm presence and heartfelt approach reflect the Mission of OSF HealthCare and the spirit of hospice nursing.

To nominate a caregiver for a DAISY or Sunflower Award, visit: https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.