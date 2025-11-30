Award-winning gospel singer to perform at Henry Church Dec. 7

Award-winning southern gospel artist Cathy Reynolds will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Henry. (Photo provided by Connie Swanson)

Award-winning southern gospel artist Cathy Reynolds will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Henry.

Reynolds is a four-time Southern Gospel Artist of the Year for independent gospel artists in Nashville and has won Central Division Female Vocalist of the Year and International Lyricist of the Year honors from the Country Gospel Music Association in Branson, Missouri.

She has performed concerts across the United States this year, including shows in South Carolina, Indiana and throughout Illinois.

The performance will feature various styles of gospel music and Christmas songs. Reynolds will also paint a picture while singing and give the artwork to an audience member.

A free-will offering will be taken. The church is wheelchair accessible.