OSF Saint Clare launches annual Tree of Lights campaign

The OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center Tree of Lights campaign in Princeton is underway.

The tradition, which began in 1990, has raised more than $135,000 for health and well-being initiatives, OSF said in a news release.

OSF said this year’s proceeds will fund a portable 3D ultrasound bladder scanner that enhances patient safety through quick, non-invasive assessments.

Community members can purchase stars to place on the 2025 Tree of Lights, which will be displayed in the hospital’s north lobby.

Silver stars cost $10 and gold stars cost $100. A corresponding list will feature the names of those honored and remembered.

“As these stars shine brightly through the season, they remind us of the love and light that continue to surround us,” Deb Kirley, Tree of Lights chairperson, said in a news release. “Each gift is a reflection of gratitude and hope for those we cherish and for the health of our community.”

Participants can visit osfsaintclare.org/treeoflights or pick up a brochure in the OSF Saint Clare lobby. Donations can be mailed to OSF Saint Clare – Tree of Lights, 530 Park Ave. E., Princeton.

The Tree of Lights will remain on display through Jan. 31, 2026.