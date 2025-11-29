Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter honors Veterans

Members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored veterans Nov. 11 at Henry City Park and Henry Cemetery. (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner )

Members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored veterans Nov. 11 at Henry City Park and Henry Cemetery.

The chapter paid tribute to veterans, including Captain John Cromwell, a Medal of Honor recipient in World War II, and Abraham Lincoln, a Black Hawk War veteran.

Members placed wreaths at both locations as part of their Veterans Day observance.

Participating members included Sharon Bittner, Carol Byrd, Jean Galetti, Diana Williamson, Sandy Miller and Nancy Gillfillan.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism. Membership is open to women who can trace their lineage to patriots of the American Revolution.