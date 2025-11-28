Olivetta Market opens gourmet food store in downtown Utica

A new gourmet destination has opened in the heart of downtown Utica. Olivetta Market, located at 122 Mill Street, invites guests to explore a world of flavor with infused olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars, and a curated selection of artisan chocolates, dip mixes, honey, soups, and more. (Photo provided by Penny Wamhoff)

A new gourmet food destination has opened in downtown Utica, offering infused olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars and specialty foods.

Olivetta Market, located at 122 Mill St., features artisan chocolates, dip mixes, honey, soups and other curated products from small makers. The store includes a tasting room where customers can sample products for free while browsing gourmet goods and gift sets.

The market plans to host seasonal tastings, special events and collaborations with local businesses throughout the year.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.

For more information, visit olivettamarket.com or find Olivetta Market on Facebook.