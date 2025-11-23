5 to Watch: 5 of The Times area’s boys basketball players poised for a huge 2025-26

There’s a lot of talent across The Times area this boys basketball season. Here are just five of the players we’re expecting big things from during the 2025-26 season.
Reggie Chapman, Newark, PG, sr.
The straw that stirs the drink for the defending Little Ten Conference regular-season co-champion Norsemen, Chapman posted per-game averages of 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and an eye-popping 6.9 assists. He was a Times All-Area honorable mention selection last season.
Griffin Dobberstein, Marquette, G, jr.
Coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Crusaders, Dobberstein — a Times All-Area honorable mention pick — will be asked to shoulder added roles early in the season with Marquette’s leading returning scorer Alec Novotney missing time recovering from an injury.
Logan Ruddy, Flanagan-Cornell, F, sr.
A Times All-Area second team honoree last season after registering per-game averages of 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1,7 assists and 1.3 steals, Ruddy, already a 1,000-point career scorer for the Falcons, will be a tough matchup for opposing squads all season.
Owen Sanders, Ottawa, F, sr.
The Pirates go-to-guy much of last season, Sanders averaged 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game last season. He will be asked to fill that role again this year after being named a Times All-Area first teamer and member of the Interstate 8 All-Conference team.
Payton Twait, Serena, F, sr.
A Times All-Area honorable mention selection last season after averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest, the Huskers will be counting on Twait for a much bigger all-around role this campaign.