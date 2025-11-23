5 to Watch: 5 of The Times area’s boys basketball players poised for a huge 2025-26

Ottawa's Owen Sanders lets go of a shot over L-P's Andy Medina in a game last season in Kingman Gym at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

There’s a lot of talent across The Times area this boys basketball season. Here are just five of the players we’re expecting big things from during the 2025-26 season.

Newark's Reggie Chapman (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Reggie Chapman, Newark, PG, sr.

The straw that stirs the drink for the defending Little Ten Conference regular-season co-champion Norsemen, Chapman posted per-game averages of 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and an eye-popping 6.9 assists. He was a Times All-Area honorable mention selection last season.

Marquette sophomore Griffin Dobberstein (Brian Hoxsey)

Griffin Dobberstein, Marquette, G, jr.

Coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Crusaders, Dobberstein — a Times All-Area honorable mention pick — will be asked to shoulder added roles early in the season with Marquette’s leading returning scorer Alec Novotney missing time recovering from an injury.

Logan Ruddy

Logan Ruddy, Flanagan-Cornell, F, sr.

A Times All-Area second team honoree last season after registering per-game averages of 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1,7 assists and 1.3 steals, Ruddy, already a 1,000-point career scorer for the Falcons, will be a tough matchup for opposing squads all season.

Ottawa junior Owen Sanders (Brian Hoxsey)

Owen Sanders, Ottawa, F, sr.

The Pirates go-to-guy much of last season, Sanders averaged 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game last season. He will be asked to fill that role again this year after being named a Times All-Area first teamer and member of the Interstate 8 All-Conference team.

Serena senior Payton Twait (Provided by Serena High School)

Payton Twait, Serena, F, sr.

A Times All-Area honorable mention selection last season after averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest, the Huskers will be counting on Twait for a much bigger all-around role this campaign.