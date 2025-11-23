2025-26 boys basketball preview: Flanagan-Cornell, Fieldcrest, Sandwich, Seneca and our Little Ten teams

With the 2025-26 boys basketball season starting across the state, here’s a look at the seasons ahead for teams across The Times coverage area.

Editor’s note: Season previews for Marquette, Ottawa, Streator and Woodland’s boys basketball teams appeared in separate articles.

Hendrix Johnson of Serena looks to the hoop to attempt a shot during the Class 1A Regional Championship last season at Bader Gym. (Kyle Russell)

Serena Huskers

Coach: Dain Twait (12th season)

Last season: 18-16 overall, 7-3 Little Ten

Top returners: Payton Twait, F, sr.; Cash Raikes, G/F, sr.; Finn Rosengren, F, sr.; Wyatt Stone, F, sr.; Hendrix Johnson, F, jr.; Ethan Stark, G, jr.; Nolan Muffler, F, jr.; Carter Meyer, F, jr.; Tucker Whiteaker, F, so.

Top newcomers: Joey Tuftie, G, jr.; Mason Cox, G, jr.; Thomas Peverill, G, jr.; Josh Bolen, G, jr.

Worth noting: The Huskers return solid a core in Twait (9.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.6 spg, Times All-Area honorable mention), Raikes (9.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 spg) and Johnson (3.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg) that will be looked upon to lead the way. “We have seniors that played good varsity minutes last year, we will have depth, and our guards and wings have length and athleticism with solid post players,” Coach Twait said. “We are working hard in practice in our offensive flow and making sure we are taking the correct shot. Communication on defense and doing the little things correct has also been a focal point. I feel we should compete for the top of the LTC and a regional title. I’m excited to get it started at home again hosting our tourney and competing against some really good local teams.”

Earlville's Landen Tirevold looks to pass the ball around Marquette's Tray Alford in a game last season at Bader Gym at Marquette High School. (Scott Anderson)

Earlville Red Raiders

Coach: Gerald Fruit (8th season)

Last season: 13-19 overall, 6-4 Little Ten

Top returners: Landen Tirevold, G, sr.; Jonathan Anderson, F, sr.; Scott Brandt, G/F, sr.

Top newcomers: Colton Fruit, G, jr.; Logan May, F, jr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders lost four starters to graduation, so will be depending on seniors Tirevold, Anderson and Brandt for leadership. “We will be starting out the season with a lack of experience. That being said, they are hard workers and bunch of good kids, and I believe we will improve in all aspects of the game as the season goes on,” Coach Fruit said. “Our goals are to work hard, learn, improve as the season goes and ultimately be competitive. Being this is practically a rebuilding year, I would say pretty much that we need to work on all aspects of the game. This group listens well and will be patient when running the offense.”

Somonauk Bobcats

Coach: Curt Alsvig (7th season)

Last season: 13-18 overall, 5-5 Little Ten

Top returners: Landin Stillwell, G, sr.; Cole Gudmunson, G/F, sr.; Nolan Kerley, G/F, sr.; Alex Hoffman, G/F, sr.

Top newcomers: Landon Johnson, G, jr.; Luke Hartsell, G/F, jr.; Tristan Reed, F, jr.; Kaden Geers-Clason, C, jr.; Owen Hopkins, F, jr.; Jeremy Rominski, F/C, jr.; Alex Barnes, C, jr.

Worth noting: The Bobcats bring back Stillwell, an all-state track and cross-country runner, who is the lone player who saw significant varsity minutes last season and will take the role of the on-court leader. Alsvig feels his team strengths are athleticism and an ability to be physical and compete. “Goals for this team include competing every play, pushing each other in practice and getting better every day,” Alsvig said. “Our conference could be up for grabs from the top five teams, and we intend to be one of those teams. With a strong senior class graduating and returning 3.1 ppg, we will need to keep things simple and compete on every rep. This team has great energy, and I look forward to going to practice every day with them. Having legendary coach Ron Hunt on the bench only helps our campaign.”

Leland Panthers

Coach: Pat Torman (5th season)

Last season: 11-18 overall, 3-7 Little Ten

Top returners: Gunnar Swenson, F, sr.; Declan Brennan, F, jr.; Hayden Spoonmore, G, jr.

Top newcomers: Tristan Garcia, G, jr.; Adin Hensley, G, sr.; Jackson Torman, G, so.; Isaac Risch, G, so.

Worth noting: The youthful Panthers will look to Swenson (6.1 ppg), Brennan (9.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and Spoonmore (6.7 ppg) to thrive in bigger roles this season. “We lost a lot of size and athleticism from last year’s squad, so this year we are transitioning to a smaller, quicker style of play,” Coach Torman said. “We are a young team with only two seniors on the roster, but the team is hungry and full of energy.”

Newark Norsemen

Coach: Kyle Anderson (4th season)

Last season: 18-14 overall, 9-1 Little Ten

Top returners: Reggie Chapman, PG, sr.; Cody Kulbarz, F, sr.; Austin Reibel, G, jr.; Jimmy Kath, G, so.

Top newcomers: Tuckyr Vana, G, so.; Kellen Westerfield, G, so.; Dylan Kulbartz, F, fr.; Nolan Anderson, F, fr.

Worth noting: The Norsemen have three returning starters, two of whom – Chapman (Times All-Area honorable mention) and Cody Kulbartz – Coach Anderson calls two of the best players in the Little Ten for the defending league champs. It’s quite a young Newark team, with five sophomores and freshmen in the rotation. Chapman averaged 9.1 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds, Kulbartz 7.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks and Kath 5.0 points and 3.0 assists last year. “I think we have a team that is capable of competing at the top of our conference,” Anderson said. “We may have some growing pains early as players fill new roles and get used to varsity basketball. We are led by two seniors who are two of the best players in our conference and can both have very big seasons, and I am excited to watch them lead our young team.”

Seneca's Brady Sheedy shoots a jump shot over Marquette's Luke McCulough in a game last season at Bader Gym at Marquette. (Scott Anderson)

Seneca Fighting Irish

Coach: Nathaniel Meiss (1st season)

Last season: 26-7 overall, 8-1 Tri-County

Top returners: Brady Sheedy, G/F, sr.; Cam Shriey, G, sr.; Brayden Simek, G, sr.; Zeb Maxwell, C, sr.; Matt Stach, F, sr.; James Zydron, G, jr.; Jesus Govea, G, jr.

Top newcomers: Cooper Thorson, F, jr.

Worth noting: This is Meiss’ first year as the head coach for the Fighting Irish after 16 seasons at El Paso-Gridley, where he posted a 306-148 record with four regional titles. Meiss has an athletic group that is expected to be led by Simek (6.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Sheedy (6.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg) as Seneca looks to replace graduated Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year Paxton Giertz. “It has been a process as we all get to know each other,” Meiss said. “A lot has changed, and we’re adjusting. We have a group of guys that will play hard and compete every night. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish this season.”

Flanagan-Cornell

Coach: Brian Yoder (17th season)

Last season: 15-17 overall, 3-9 Heart of Illinois

Top returners: Logan Ruddy, F, sr.; Riley Wallace, G, sr.; Reece Pelnarsh, G, jr.

Top newcomers: Darren Howell, F, sr.; Tanner Norman, G, jr.; Cody Pinkerton, G, so.; Dylan Carls, G, so.; Eli Kapraun, G, fr.

Worth noting: The Falcons return four-year varsity player and 1,000-point scorer Ruddy (18.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.3 spg), who was a Times All-Area second-teamer and a second-team All-HOIC last season. Yoder says the biggest key for his team will be simple. “Take care of the ball, try to put the ball in the hole while not letting the other team put it in the hole,” he said. The veteran coach says he’s liked what he seen so far in the preseason. “We don’t have much varsity experience outside of Logan,” Yoder said. “It has been a great first couple of weeks of practice. All of our guys are going as hard as they can and giving their teammates everything they have in practice.”

Fieldcrest Knights

Coach: Jeremy Hahn (4th season)

Last season: 23-10, 9-3 Heart of Illinois

Top returners: Kash Klendworth, sr., G; Layten Gerdes, sr., G; Braden Hahn, sr., G; Eli Gerdes, sr., G; Kayden Eilts, sr., F

Top newcomers: Drew Overocker, jr., G/F

Worth noting: With three starters and several other contributing players back from a 23-win team, the Knights have high expectations for this season as they drop into Class 1A for the postseason. Coach Hahn expects to be strong on defense with Braden Hahn and Eli Gerdes leading the charge on that end of the floor with their on-ball ability. Offensively, Coach Hahn expects Klendworth and Layten Gerdes to be effective scorers, with Eli Gerdes, Overocker, Braden Hahn and Eilts adding “much-needed scoring punch. “The team has established goals to earn a conference championship and to have a deep run in the state tournament,” Coach Hahn said. “I feel both are appropriate. The experience and cohesiveness of this set of students give them the opportunity to have a very successful season.”

Sandwich's Griffin Somlock (2) drives the baseline against Ottawa’s Hezekiah Joachim (11) during a basketball game in the opening round of last year's annual Plano Christmas Classic at Plano High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Sandwich Indians

Coach: Matt Chalfin (2nd season)

Last season: 20-12, 12-2 Kishwaukee River

Top returners: Griffin Somlock, G, sr.; Brady Behringer, F, sr.; Nick Michalek, G, sr.; Nolan Oros, G, sr.; EJ Treptow, F/C, jr.

Top newcomers: Kade Pace, G, sr.; Wyatt Koley, G, jr.; Amari Grey, F, jr.; Kevin Surd, G/F, jr.; Brayden Wachowski, F, jr.; Devin Adams-Dunn, G, jr.; Gage Judd, G, jr.; Riley Moore, F, jr.; Jared Dormer, G, jr.; Anthony Wade, G, jr.; Ethan Geltz, G, jr.; Jorge Henriquez, G, jr.; Eddie Ramirez, G, so.; Seth Skillin, F, so.

Worth noting: The Indians return Somlock (10 ppg, Times All-Area honorable mention), Behringer (5 ppg, 4 rpg), Michalek (5 ppg) and Oros, whom Chalfin says have shown solid leadership in the preseason. Chalfin expects his squad to be in the hunt for the conference title. “We should be able to move the ball up the court quick and play fast, and I know we will play hard no matter what. Our biggest keys will be rebounding, shooting well and having good decision-making.”