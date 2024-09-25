La Salle-Peru High School superintendent announces retirement plans for after 2025-2026 school year

La Salle-Peru High School Superintendent Steven Wrobleski recently announced his retirement, which will take effect after the 2025-2026 school year. (Maribeth Wilson)

La Salle-Peru High School will be looking for a new leader, as long-time Superintendent Steven Wrobleski recently announced his retirement.

Wrobleski said he plans to retire after the 2025-2026 school year. He has been with the school since 2005, when he was hired as the school’s curriculum director. He became superintendent in 2011.

“Serving as superintendent of L-P High School has been a dream of a lifetime,” Wrobleski said. “And it has been an incredible ride.”

Wrobleski said he is grateful to the board that hired him and the boards that have continued to partner with him throughout his time at L-P.

“We’ll have completed over $80 million of new construction/renovation,” he said. “That says a lot about our community and the support our community has for L-P High School and public education.”

Wrobleski said he looks forward to the next year and rekindling the agriculture program, but he is equally as excited about refocusing the district’s goals on education.

“It’s been the joy of my life,” he said. “Being a part of the enhancements at the high school.”