Princeton’s Landon Davis at home on goal in soccer

Princeton senior Landon Davis is the 2025 BCR Soccer Player of the Year. He set a single-season school record with 247 saves this year, finishing with 719 career saves, ranked 15th all-time in the state. (Mike Vaughn)

The Davis boys have a long history on the gridiron.

Brothers Brian, Spencer and Luke Davis all excelled playing football at Manlius in the 1980s-early 90s and later at Bureau Valley for Luke.

Spencer’s boys, Drake, Wyatt, Cael and Teegan, all made a name for themselves playing football in Bureau County for Bureau Valley and Princeton. Three of them went on to play collegiately with Teegan still suiting up for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Davis family has found a new sport to shine in.

Landon Davis, oldest son of Luke, put together a record-setting season and career for the Princeton High School boys soccer team.

As the Tigers goal keeper, Davis had 290 saves this season, breaking the previous PHS record of 247 by Niklas Schnieder. He finished with 719 saves as the all-time leader at PHS, 315 more saves than the next keeper, also etching his name in the IHSA record books, ranked 15th all-time.

“That’s really a big number. It’s a really good feeling to me. That’s very exciting,” Davis said. “I think when I started as a freshman, I would have never even thought about that (the IHSA ranking).”

For all of his accomplishments, Davis is the 2025 BCR Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“He was obviously an important part of our team this year,” PHS coach David Gray said. “There were a lot of matches where we were under a ton of pressure, and Landon kept us in it. He was also a great leader and captain for us this season. His 719 career saves is quite an accomplishment.”

Luke Davis, a BCR Player of the Year in his day in football and basketball, is proud of his son’s accomplishments.

“He has always wanted to play soccer, and I’m always going to support his decisions. I’m very proud of him,” Luke Davis said. “He is very athletic just like all the other Davises, but played soccer and had a heck of a career.”

Luke Davis removes the senior banner of his son, Landon, at the end of a Princeton soccer match this season. Landon Davis is the 2025 BCR Boys Soccer Player of the Year after a record-breaking season. (Mike Vaughn)

Davis started playing Princeton Youth Soccer at 5, took a year off and got back into it and has loved it ever since.

“I wasn’t goalie at first. I played defense a lot at first. I didn’t start playing goalie until the eighth grade I believe,” he said.

He gets an adrenaline rush in front of the net when an opposing player is fast approaching ready to kick it past him and hard.

“The thrill for me getting balls kicked at me that are like really fast was fun. It’s kind of a special part. You’re the only one there,” he said.

He admits to have a little fear factor when the ball is kicked hard at him, but “not too much.”

One save that stands out this season for Davis came at Byron.

“It was almost top corner, I think,” he said. “It was really good because we were down, 2-1, maybe. I just needed to save everything. We ended losing that game, but I think that was a good save for me.”

Davis was happy to play a big role with a shutout in the Tigers’ 4-0 regional quarterfinal win at home over Stanford Olympia.

“For having two regional wins in our four years, having that was really good,” he said.

Looking around Bryant Field and seeing the “Welcome to the Jungle” sign makes Davis feel at home. While his soccer career may be over, he’ll be wearing the Tigers blues again next spring on the tennis courts.

“It’s crazy that it’s (soccer) over, but I will be playing tennis in the spring. I have another season to look forward to,” he said. “I picked up tennis as a freshman, but I’ve loved it ever since. I do like the fact with soccer you’re with a team, but being on my own (in tennis), I get to control what I get to control.”