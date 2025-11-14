2025 All-BCR Boys Soccer Honor Roll

Princeton senior keeper Landon Davis had a record-breaking season on goal for the Tigers. He is the 2025 BCR Soccer Player of the Year. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton and St. Bede soccer teams each won regional quarterfinal matches this season, the first in school history for the Bruins. The Tigers and DePue-Hall both finished 5-17-1 while St. Bede went 2-4-3 in its first season.

Note: Photos for DePue-Hall were not available

Alp Arslan, sr., D, St. Bede - After taking part in St. Bede’s first season, Arslan would like to play at the college level.

Alp Arslan (St. Bede)

Levi Boggs, sr, D, Princeton - Boggs was an integral part of the Tigers’ defense. He was named second-team Three Rivers All-Conference.

Levi Boggs

Grabriel Cano, sr., MF, DePue-Hall - Cano led the Little Giants in scoring with seven goals and five assists. He was named first-team Three Rivers All-Conference.

Landon Davis, sr., K, Princeton - The Tigers senior keeper etched his name in the record books with his play on goal. Davis finished with 719 saves as the all-time leader at PHS, ranked 15th in the state. He had 290 saves this season to shatter the previous PHS record of 247.

Landon Davis

Isaac Kang, sr., MF, St. Bede - The St. Bede senior midfielder would like to play collegiately.

Isaac Kang (St. Bede)

Fernando Morales, sr., F, DePue-Hall - The DePue senior forward scored four goals for the Little Giants. He was named second-team Three Rivers All-Conference.

Adrian Moreno, fr., D, DePue-Hall - The freshman defender scored five goals for the Little Giants.

Mark Rudenko, sr., F, St. Bede - The St. Bede striker has dreams to play professionally.

Mark Rudenko (St. Bede)

Jakoby Smallwood, sr., M, Princeton - The senior midfielder led the Tigers with nine goals, including a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Stillman Valley. He also had one assist. He was named first-team Three Rivers All-Conference.

Jakoby Smallwood (PHS)

Jonah Taylor, fr., MF, Princeton - Taylor had a breakout freshman season as the scoring leader for the Tigers with six goals and eight assists.

Jonah Taylor (PHS)

Tyler VanDeventer, jr., D, Princeton - VanDeventer is a high-energy defender and very difficult to break down, PHS coach David Gray said.

Tyler VandeVenter

Erfaan Yousufi, fr., F, Princeton - Another freshman with a strong rookie season, Yousufi scored six goals for the Tigers.