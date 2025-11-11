Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

GriefShare hosts ‘Surviving the Holidays’ session Monday in Princeton

Seminar offers support for those grieving during holiday season at church

The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

A special session of GriefShare, intended for bereaved people dreading the holidays, will be 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Tom Collins

A special session of GriefShare, intended for bereaved people dreading the holidays, will be 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton.

The “Surviving the Holidays” seminar series through GriefShare is especially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. During this session, learn how to deal with the many emotions grieving people often face during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. Hear real-life stories of others and how they survived the holiday season and other events.

The workbook costs $5, which is optional.

Pre-registering is not necessary but helpful. If interested in attending or for more information, call the church office at 815-875-2124.

La Salle CountyLa Salle County Community BriefsNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesBCR
Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.