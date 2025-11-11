GriefShare hosts ‘Surviving the Holidays’ session Monday in Princeton

A special session of GriefShare, intended for bereaved people dreading the holidays, will be 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

A special session of GriefShare, intended for bereaved people dreading the holidays, will be 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton.

The “Surviving the Holidays” seminar series through GriefShare is especially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. During this session, learn how to deal with the many emotions grieving people often face during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. Hear real-life stories of others and how they survived the holiday season and other events.

The workbook costs $5, which is optional.

Pre-registering is not necessary but helpful. If interested in attending or for more information, call the church office at 815-875-2124.