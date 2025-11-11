2025 All-BCR Boys Golf Team

Princeton's Jackson Mason senior was named first-team all-conference team an qualified for sectionals for the second year in a row. (Scott Anderson)

First Team

Johnni Escatel, sr., Hall

The Hall senior saved his best golf for the postseason, leading the Red Devils’ third-place regional effort with a round of 77, seventh overall. He shot an 81 at sectional and an 86 at state, missing the finals cut. On the season, he averaged a 41.9, earning first-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors with a fifth-place 78.

Johni Escatel (Hall)

Jacob Flavin, fr., St. Bede

The Bruins cub made a name for himself in his rookie season, leading the Bruins with a 42.25 average. He earned Tri-County All-Conference honors, shooting an 81 at Spring Creek to tie for sixth place with teammate Zach Husser at the conference meet. He was the third individual sectional qualifier at the Marquette Regional, eighth overall, shooting a 78.

Jacob Flavin (St. Bede)

Noah Plym, jr., Hall

Another key member of the first ever Hall High School state-qualifying golf team, Plym averaged 40.9 with a season-low 37. He earned first-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors, tying for ninth place with a round of 83, and was a two-time match medalist. He shot an 84 in the Class 1A Marquette Regional and a 79 at sectional. At state, he finished with a two-day total of 178 at state, finishing 76th.

Noah Plym

Jackson Mason, sr., Princeton

Mason tied for the third best average in program history in nearly 30 years with a 38. He placed third in the PIT and Three Rivers Meet, earning first-team all-conference team. Mason shot a 75 at Deer Park Golf Course in the Class 1A Marquette Regional, placing fifth overall to qualify for sectionals for the second year in a row.

Jackson Mason

Wyatt Novotny, sr., Bureau Valley

The BCR Golfer of the Year had a memorable senior season, finishing as the 2025 IHSA Class 1A State champion. He is the first state golf champ in Bureau County history. He broke all the school records, averaging 36 on the season, earning first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference honors. Novotny, who follows his brother, Colton, with Golfer of the Year honors, was named to the All-BCR Team for the fourth time.

Wyatt Novotny (Photo provided by BVHS)

Joe Perez, jr., Hall

Carried a team-best 40.2 average for Hall’s first-ever state qualifying team with a season-low of 35. He had a fourth-place finish at the Rocket Invitational and fifth-place finishes at the Cavalier and Princeton Invitationals. He shot a 79 to place ninth in Class 1A Marquette Regional and an 82 at sectional. He finished with an 87 at state, missing the finals cut.

Joseph Perez (Photo provided by Spring Creek)

Second Team

Luke Bryant, jr., Hall

Bryant’s season highlight came on the big stage with a hole-in-one in the first round of 1A State Finals at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. He advanced to the finals day, placing 56th at 170. Bryant averaged 43.1 with a season-low 39. He tied for 11th place at conference to earn second-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors. He tied for ninth at the Marquette 1A Regional.

Luke Bryant (Hall High School,)

Clayton Fusinetti, sr., Hall

A member of the first ever Hall state-qualifying team, Fusinetti qualified for the Day 2 state finals individually, placing 77th. He averaged a 44.3 with a season-low 37, playing his best golf in the second half of the season with a 42.5 clip after Sept. 10. He was named second-team Three Rivers All-Conference, placing 20th at 87.

Clayton Fusinetti (Hall)

Zach Husser, sr., St. Bede

Tied freshman teammate Luke Flavin for sixth place with an 81 in the Tri-County Conference meet at Spring Creek to earn all-conference honors. Averaged 43.3 on the year.

Zach Husser (St. Bede)

Gavin Lamboley, fr., St. Bede

Placed eighth in the Tri-County Conference meet with an 82 to earn all-conference honors. Averaged 43.3 on the year.

Gavin Lamboley (St. Bede)

Logan Philhower, sr., Bureau Valley

The Storm senior averaged a 43.2, earning first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference honors. He placed 26th with an 87 at the Riverdale Regional.

Logan Philhower (Photo provided by BVHS)

Chase Stier, fr. Bureau Valley

The Storm freshman will be part of the new guard at Bureau Valley and is off to a great start. Stier averaged a 42.8 for the season. He placed 33rd (88) at the Riverdale Regional.

Chase Stier (Photo provided by BVHS)

Honorable Mention

Cayden Benavidez, sr., Princeton: Was able to stay injury free and had a solid senior season, averaging a 46, placing 14th at regionals.

Caden Carls, sr., St. Bede: The senior swinger was a sectional qualifier, placing 18th (82) at the Marquette Regional. He averaged a 43.3.

Ty Carls, so., St. Bede: The St. Bede sophomore averaged a 43.4, placing 26th (85) at the Marquette Regional.

Jimmie Jablonski, sr., Hall: The Hall senior shot an 87 at sectional as Hall’s fifth man to help Red Devils advance to state for the first time. Averaged a 44.8.

Atticus Middleton, sr., Bureau Valley: The Storm senior averaged 44.5, placing 40th (90) at the Riverdale Regional in his last match.