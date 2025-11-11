2025 All-BCR Boys Golf Team

First Team
Johnni Escatel, sr., Hall
The Hall senior saved his best golf for the postseason, leading the Red Devils’ third-place regional effort with a round of 77, seventh overall. He shot an 81 at sectional and an 86 at state, missing the finals cut. On the season, he averaged a 41.9, earning first-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors with a fifth-place 78.
Jacob Flavin, fr., St. Bede
The Bruins cub made a name for himself in his rookie season, leading the Bruins with a 42.25 average. He earned Tri-County All-Conference honors, shooting an 81 at Spring Creek to tie for sixth place with teammate Zach Husser at the conference meet. He was the third individual sectional qualifier at the Marquette Regional, eighth overall, shooting a 78.
Noah Plym, jr., Hall
Another key member of the first ever Hall High School state-qualifying golf team, Plym averaged 40.9 with a season-low 37. He earned first-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors, tying for ninth place with a round of 83, and was a two-time match medalist. He shot an 84 in the Class 1A Marquette Regional and a 79 at sectional. At state, he finished with a two-day total of 178 at state, finishing 76th.
Jackson Mason, sr., Princeton
Mason tied for the third best average in program history in nearly 30 years with a 38. He placed third in the PIT and Three Rivers Meet, earning first-team all-conference team. Mason shot a 75 at Deer Park Golf Course in the Class 1A Marquette Regional, placing fifth overall to qualify for sectionals for the second year in a row.
Wyatt Novotny, sr., Bureau Valley
The BCR Golfer of the Year had a memorable senior season, finishing as the 2025 IHSA Class 1A State champion. He is the first state golf champ in Bureau County history. He broke all the school records, averaging 36 on the season, earning first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference honors. Novotny, who follows his brother, Colton, with Golfer of the Year honors, was named to the All-BCR Team for the fourth time.
Joe Perez, jr., Hall
Carried a team-best 40.2 average for Hall’s first-ever state qualifying team with a season-low of 35. He had a fourth-place finish at the Rocket Invitational and fifth-place finishes at the Cavalier and Princeton Invitationals. He shot a 79 to place ninth in Class 1A Marquette Regional and an 82 at sectional. He finished with an 87 at state, missing the finals cut.
Second Team
Luke Bryant, jr., Hall
Bryant’s season highlight came on the big stage with a hole-in-one in the first round of 1A State Finals at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. He advanced to the finals day, placing 56th at 170. Bryant averaged 43.1 with a season-low 39. He tied for 11th place at conference to earn second-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors. He tied for ninth at the Marquette 1A Regional.
Clayton Fusinetti, sr., Hall
A member of the first ever Hall state-qualifying team, Fusinetti qualified for the Day 2 state finals individually, placing 77th. He averaged a 44.3 with a season-low 37, playing his best golf in the second half of the season with a 42.5 clip after Sept. 10. He was named second-team Three Rivers All-Conference, placing 20th at 87.
Zach Husser, sr., St. Bede
Tied freshman teammate Luke Flavin for sixth place with an 81 in the Tri-County Conference meet at Spring Creek to earn all-conference honors. Averaged 43.3 on the year.
Gavin Lamboley, fr., St. Bede
Placed eighth in the Tri-County Conference meet with an 82 to earn all-conference honors. Averaged 43.3 on the year.
Logan Philhower, sr., Bureau Valley
The Storm senior averaged a 43.2, earning first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference honors. He placed 26th with an 87 at the Riverdale Regional.
Chase Stier, fr. Bureau Valley
The Storm freshman will be part of the new guard at Bureau Valley and is off to a great start. Stier averaged a 42.8 for the season. He placed 33rd (88) at the Riverdale Regional.
Honorable Mention
Cayden Benavidez, sr., Princeton: Was able to stay injury free and had a solid senior season, averaging a 46, placing 14th at regionals.
Caden Carls, sr., St. Bede: The senior swinger was a sectional qualifier, placing 18th (82) at the Marquette Regional. He averaged a 43.3.
Ty Carls, so., St. Bede: The St. Bede sophomore averaged a 43.4, placing 26th (85) at the Marquette Regional.
Jimmie Jablonski, sr., Hall: The Hall senior shot an 87 at sectional as Hall’s fifth man to help Red Devils advance to state for the first time. Averaged a 44.8.
Atticus Middleton, sr., Bureau Valley: The Storm senior averaged 44.5, placing 40th (90) at the Riverdale Regional in his last match.