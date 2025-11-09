OSF HealthCare to Host Free Community Health Event in Princeton on Nov. 21

OSF HealthCare will hold a free community health event Friday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W, Princeton.

The event offers free health screenings aboard the OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks. Attendees can also access virtual visits with OSF OnCall providers for common ailments like sore throat and viral illnesses. On-site COVID-19, flu, and strep tests will be available without appointments.

Kandi Burlingame, OSF’s diabetes resource educator, will provide diabetes education, covering symptoms and management tips. The University of Illinois Extension will offer healthy eating samples, recipes, and nutrition advice focused on heart health.

The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Samantha Rux at (815) 876-2390.