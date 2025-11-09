American Legion Commander Roger Masters speaks at Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter Meeting

Members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, surround program presenter, Roger Masters, Commander of Henry's American Legion Post 323, who shared his military experiences with the group. (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner)

Roger Masters, commander of American Legion Post 323 in Henry, spoke at the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meeting Nov. 1 at the Henry Public Library.

Masters, a Master Sgt. veteran who served in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan, opened his presentation with the song “Yankee Doodle” and shared his military experiences. He also discussed the history and principles of the American Legion and recounted local Civil War history, including the use of Henry’s Civil War cannon to signal Fourth of July parades.

He highlighted current events sponsored by the American Legion Post and Auxiliary members.

During the business meeting, Regent Jean Galetti announced a thank-you note from the Henry Food Pantry for 115 items donated by chapter members in October.

The chapter plans to observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11 with a ceremony at 1 p.m. in Central Park honoring WWII Capt. John Cromwell and Black Hawk War veteran Abraham Lincoln. The group will then proceed to Henry Cemetery to lay wreaths for DAR Real Daughter Clarissa McManners, Civil War veteran Lt. Peter Wykoff, and other relatives connected to the chapter. WWI veteran Vergne Greiner will also be honored.

Community Classroom Chair Annette Lionberger reported on a student challenge to create “This Day in History” bulletin boards. Conservation Chair Barb Dahlbach spoke about the health benefits of “forest bathing,” a practice of walking in the woods to improve mental and physical health. Additional chapter chairs provided updates.

The next chapter meeting is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Thunderbird Clubhouse, 2 Thunderbird Drive, Putnam. The event will include a Christmas party and potluck. Members are asked to bring a dish to share; meat, punch, and tableware will be provided. The program will be a “Salute to Our Patriot Legacy.”