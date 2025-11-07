OSF HealthCare to hold health care navigation session Nov. 18 in Mendota

OSF HealthCare will host a “Get the Facts: Health Care Navigation and More” informative session for community members from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, at the Graves-Hume Public Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota.

Participants can learn how to navigate the health care system and make the most of appointments and services.

The session will also cover topics including the latest cold and flu season vaccines information; how provider availability impacts wait times and scheduling; nurse practitioner and physician assistant roles; and how to schedule chronic condition, annual checkup, and same-day need appointments. No registration is required to attend.