Mendota schools launch bus tracking and safety app

The Mendota High School District Transportation Department announced parents of students at Mendota High School, Holy Cross School, and Mendota elementary schools now have access to the BusRight app to improve student transportation safety and communication.

The app became available to parents in October.

BusRight is a transportation application that allows families to track their child’s school bus route in real time. The app will allow parents and guardians to receive updates from the transportation department or school administrators; view estimated arrival times; follow the bus route in real time; and receive notifications when the bus route begins and ends.

The app’s beta rollout invitations were sent out via email at support@busright.com with “You’re Invited to BusRight” in the subject line. The email included a link to create a BusRight account.

The school districts are working with BusRight during the beta rollout. Parents may notice discrepancies such as missing routes if stops are not in the system; temporary GPS connectivity issues; the bus appearing offline after route completion; and spare vehicle use without GPS tracking.

For more information or app-related issues, email support@busright.com.