State Rep. Briel shares food resources amid SNAP halt

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is helping connect residents in Bureau, La Salle and DeKalb counties with food resources following the suspension of SNAP benefits caused by the federal government shutdown. (Mark Busch)

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel (D-Ottawa) is working to connect residents with food resources following the halt of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits caused by the federal government shutdown.

About 18,200 residents across Bureau, La Salle and DeKalb counties stopped receiving benefits Nov. 1, leaving many without access to essential food assistance.

Briel encouraged residents to visit a shared document for a list of food pantries serving the 76th District.

She also urged residents to use 211, a 24/7 referral service that connects people to food, housing, utility, healthcare and mental health resources. The service is free, confidential and staffed by trained professionals.

Residents can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898211 for help.

For additional assistance, Briel’s district office can be reached by email at contact@staterepbriel.com or by phone or text at 815-587-7912.