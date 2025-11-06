Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

State Rep. Briel shares food resources amid SNAP halt

About 18,200 Bureau, DeKalb and La Salle county residents impacted

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, talks Friday, July 11, 2025, about some of the obstacles they have faced in this session during her town hall at at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center in DeKalb. Briel will be hosting town halls later this year in Oglesby and Utica.

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is helping connect residents in Bureau, La Salle and DeKalb counties with food resources following the suspension of SNAP benefits caused by the federal government shutdown. (Mark Busch)

By Bill Freskos

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel (D-Ottawa) is working to connect residents with food resources following the halt of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits caused by the federal government shutdown.

About 18,200 residents across Bureau, La Salle and DeKalb counties stopped receiving benefits Nov. 1, leaving many without access to essential food assistance.

Briel encouraged residents to visit a shared document for a list of food pantries serving the 76th District.

She also urged residents to use 211, a 24/7 referral service that connects people to food, housing, utility, healthcare and mental health resources. The service is free, confidential and staffed by trained professionals.

Residents can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898211 for help.

For additional assistance, Briel’s district office can be reached by email at contact@staterepbriel.com or by phone or text at 815-587-7912.

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesLa Salle CountyBureau CountyDeKalb CountyComplimentary Article

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.