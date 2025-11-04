La Salle County marriage licenses

Here is list of couples who applied forLa Salle County marriage licenses from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31, 2025.

Coltyn Reed Lazzarotto of Ottawa and Lauren Marie Walker of Ottawa

John William Chastek Jr. of Kenosha, Wis. and Inaara A. Babwani of Kenosha, Wis.

Ryan Anthony Weber of Crest Hill and Kevin Martin Lelko of Crest Hill

Jared Craig Anderson of Earlville and Ashley Marie Boudreau of Earlville

Mathieu Dominic Aspel of Oglesby and Mackenzie Leigh Tillman of Oglesby

Taylor Marie Knight of Streator and Marissa Christine Bryant of Streator

Wilmer Obeniel Vasquez Diaz of Streator and Bexa Darisel Arita Burgos of Streator

Jose Alejandro Arteaga of Mendota and Katiria Marie Rodriguez of Mendota

Kole Jonathan Chiado of Granville and Morgan Caroline Fanning of Peru

Connor Patrick Soenksen of Ottawa and Maleah Lynn Greene of Ottawa

John Paul Hladovcak of Ransom and Christine Buckley of Ransom

Oliver Jun Mendoza of Chicago and Veronica Jasmine Joaquin of Chicago

Edward Paul Mayerchin of La Salle and Klarissa Alexizandria Perdew of La Salle

Kevin Kitlas of Kenosha, Wis. and Catherine Helen Gregoles of Kenosha, Wis.

Marco Antonio Amezquita Aguilar of Ottawa and Elaina Marissa Richey of Ottawa

Dexter Eugene Brooker of Oglesby and Amy Louise Klieber of Oglesby

Daniel Eric Frackowiak of Streator and Marlene Louise Reizner of Streator

Daniel Ramirez of Oglesby and Lucia Carreon of Oglesby

Richard Edward Marko of Ottawa and Kristin Taylor Lindeman of Ottawa

Ryan Philip Lavezzi Benson of Hammond, Ind. and Alyssa Lynn Galway of Hammond, Ind.

Grant Thomas Hackler of Ottawa and Caitlyn Marie Rasmussen of Ottawa

Brent William Goss of La Salle and Samantha Lee Maggio of La Salle

Andrew Hunter Camis of Plano and Hailey Johann Ruhl of Plano

Donald Joseph Shilney Jr. of Oglesby and Roberta Lee Dennis of Oglesby

Andrew Steven Herrera of Ottawa and Emilie Anne Logan of Ottawa

Jason Lee Dawson of Streator and Britney Kathryn Stevens of Streator

Joseph David Haddox of Chicago and Claire Therese Goodrich of Chicago

Nathan Michael Diaz of Spring Valley and Madeline Michelle Vanko of Spring Valley

Jacob Benjamin Seven of Geneva and Hailey Noel Konrad of Yankton, S.D.

Francesco Ryan Messina of Spring Valley and Halle Brianne Fransen of Spring Valley

Haydon Lee Schmidt of Mendota and Rylee Paige Faber of Mendota

Brian Scott Engels of Peru and Emily Elizabeth Andreina of Peru