La Salle County marriage licenses

Here is list of couples who applied forLa Salle County marriage licenses from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31, 2025.
Coltyn Reed Lazzarotto of Ottawa and Lauren Marie Walker of Ottawa
John William Chastek Jr. of Kenosha, Wis. and Inaara A. Babwani of Kenosha, Wis.
Ryan Anthony Weber of Crest Hill and Kevin Martin Lelko of Crest Hill
Jared Craig Anderson of Earlville and Ashley Marie Boudreau of Earlville
Mathieu Dominic Aspel of Oglesby and Mackenzie Leigh Tillman of Oglesby
Taylor Marie Knight of Streator and Marissa Christine Bryant of Streator
Wilmer Obeniel Vasquez Diaz of Streator and Bexa Darisel Arita Burgos of Streator
Jose Alejandro Arteaga of Mendota and Katiria Marie Rodriguez of Mendota
Kole Jonathan Chiado of Granville and Morgan Caroline Fanning of Peru
Connor Patrick Soenksen of Ottawa and Maleah Lynn Greene of Ottawa
John Paul Hladovcak of Ransom and Christine Buckley of Ransom
Oliver Jun Mendoza of Chicago and Veronica Jasmine Joaquin of Chicago
Edward Paul Mayerchin of La Salle and Klarissa Alexizandria Perdew of La Salle
Kevin Kitlas of Kenosha, Wis. and Catherine Helen Gregoles of Kenosha, Wis.
Marco Antonio Amezquita Aguilar of Ottawa and Elaina Marissa Richey of Ottawa
Dexter Eugene Brooker of Oglesby and Amy Louise Klieber of Oglesby
Daniel Eric Frackowiak of Streator and Marlene Louise Reizner of Streator
Daniel Ramirez of Oglesby and Lucia Carreon of Oglesby
Richard Edward Marko of Ottawa and Kristin Taylor Lindeman of Ottawa
Ryan Philip Lavezzi Benson of Hammond, Ind. and Alyssa Lynn Galway of Hammond, Ind.
Grant Thomas Hackler of Ottawa and Caitlyn Marie Rasmussen of Ottawa
Brent William Goss of La Salle and Samantha Lee Maggio of La Salle
Andrew Hunter Camis of Plano and Hailey Johann Ruhl of Plano
Donald Joseph Shilney Jr. of Oglesby and Roberta Lee Dennis of Oglesby
Andrew Steven Herrera of Ottawa and Emilie Anne Logan of Ottawa
Jason Lee Dawson of Streator and Britney Kathryn Stevens of Streator
Joseph David Haddox of Chicago and Claire Therese Goodrich of Chicago
Nathan Michael Diaz of Spring Valley and Madeline Michelle Vanko of Spring Valley
Jacob Benjamin Seven of Geneva and Hailey Noel Konrad of Yankton, S.D.
Francesco Ryan Messina of Spring Valley and Halle Brianne Fransen of Spring Valley
Haydon Lee Schmidt of Mendota and Rylee Paige Faber of Mendota
Brian Scott Engels of Peru and Emily Elizabeth Andreina of Peru